Breaking down Rutgers football's QB room with Athan Kaliakmanis installed as new starter

The Athan Kaliakmanis era is officially here.

Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano this week named the Minnesota transfer the Scarlet Knights’ new starting quarterback, sources confirmed.

With Kaliakmanis installed as the new signal-caller, Gavin Wimsatt, who started 19 games over the previous two seasons, subsequently began the process of entering the transfer portal.

So it’ll be a new look for the Scarlet Knights’ offense, which is hoping to be more productive than it has been in recent seasons with Kaliakmanis as the starter under offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

The timing of Schiano’s decision might've been surprising – there’s still a long way to go before Rutgers’ Aug. 31 season opener against Howard – but it was done out of fairness to Wimsatt to allow him to seek opportunities elsewhere before the transfer portal window closed Tuesday night.

Regardless, Kaliakmanis clearly showed the coaching staff enough during spring practices to earn the starting job outright.

So what’s Rutgers’ entire QB situation look like now?

The Scarlet Knights now have three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, which is typical in the current climate of college football.

Here’s a breakdown:

Athan Kaliakmanis, the starter

Rutgers added Kaliakmanis, who has two years of eligibility remaining, to the roster in January. The move made sense in several ways – it immediately injected competition into the quarterback room, but it also reunited him with Ciarrocca, who recruited him to Minnesota and tutored him for one year as the Golden Gophers’ offensive coordinator before he left for Rutgers.

Kaliakmanis, a native of Antioch, Illinois, played in 11 games in 2022 with Ciarrocca on the staff, starting five of those contests in place of former Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan. That season he completed 60 of 111 passes (54.1 percent) for 946 yards and three touchdowns.

As Minnesota’s full-time starter in 2023, Kaliakmanis went 156-of-294 passing (53.1 percent) for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He rushed 74 times for 94 yards and two scores.

Arguably his best game of the season came against Purdue, when he threw three touchdown passes and finished with a season-high 292 passing yards.

Minnesota’s receivers struggled with drops last season, denting Kaliakmanis’ completion percentage.

Reuniting with Ciarrocca at Rutgers gave Kaliakmanis a chance to run a system he was familiar with – it did require learning some new aspects and vocabulary, but that’s something he can do relatively quickly.

It’s clear that Ciarrocca has ample trust in Kaliakmanis to even bring him to Rutgers in the first place.

Now Kaliakmanis takes over an offense that has quality depth at wide receiver and running back, including a 1,000-yard rusher in Kyle Monangai.

Rutgers is coming off a 7-6 season, its first winning campaign since 2014. It has momentum. It needs to build on that. That means scoring more than 23.2 points per game (94th in the nation) as it did last season.

The Scarlet Knights believe Kaliakmanis was the right choice to help that effort, especially with igniting a more productive passing attack.

But what happens if Kaliakmanis suffers an injury?

Ajani Sheppard, the back-up

At this point, Ajani Sheppard is the presumed No. 2 quarterback.

Rutgers recruited the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Sheppard as part of the 2023 recruiting class. Sheppard originally committed to Old Dominion before flipping to the Scarlet Knights.

Sheppard was a three-star recruit and the No. 7 overall prospect in New York coming out of Iona Prep, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He had a strong high school senior season, completing 150 of 242 passes for 2,393 yards and 21 touchdowns while leading the Gaels to a 9-3 record. He also rushed 142 times for 1,291 yards and 11 touchdowns.

So Sheppard is clearly a talented, dual-threat quarterback.

But his college experience, so far, is limited. Sheppard has played in just one game – against Wagner. He completed two passes for 23 yards and added a 10-yard carry in Rutgers’ 52-3 victory.

Schiano in the past has spoken highly about the improvements Sheppard has made. He’s going to need to continue that trajectory in case Rutgers needs to call him into action during its upcoming season.

AJ Surace, the true freshman

Rutgers is high on AJ Surace’s potential, and for good reason.

He has a strong arm, he completed 70 percent of his passes as a senior and he’s a quick processor of information.

Surace also comes from a good football background as the son of longtime Princeton head coach Bob Surace.

As a senior at Notre Dame High School in Trenton, Surace threw for 1,839 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 975 yards and 15 scores.

“AJ, he's a tremendous football player,” Schiano said on Signing Day in December. “It's in his blood. His dad is a longtime head coach at Princeton and in the National Football League before that and just a great family. Family of educators. His grandpa was a legendary coach down in South Jersey. So you guys know the story, and AJ is every bit the culmination of all that. He's a football guy. He's a great student, and I think is going to be a great quarterback at Rutgers.”

Surace was with Rutgers for spring practices, so he’s gotten a jumpstart on learning the offense and working with Ciarrocca.

