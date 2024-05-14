Rutgers football commit Isaiah Deloatch is ‘a heck of a win’ according to 247Sports

It was a good weekend for Isaiah Deloatch as the Rutgers football commitment put together a strong performance at the Under Armour Next Football Camp.

Deloatch committed to Rutgers in May. He is a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker from Hillside (Durham, North Carolina). He committed to Rutgers from a group of offers that included Coastal Carolina, Duke, James Madison and Liberty.

In addition to being a standout safety, Deloatch is also an elite-level track star. His performances this spring have seen him emerge as among the best sprinters in North Carolina.

The performance of Deloatch at the Under Armour camp led 247Sports to include the athlete in their ‘Next Five Defense’ from among the top performers at the camp.

Here is what 24Sports recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna had to say about Deloatch:

“Listed at 6-foot-1 and 210-pounds, Deloatch has recorded multiple sub-11.00 100 meter dash times as a junior, displaying the type of speed that’s rare to come by at the linebacker position. A straight line mover with the ability to close space quickly, the Rutgers commit also showed off some ability in pass coverage accounting for one of Jaylen McGill’s sole blemishes during 1 v. 1 period. Although it’s only May, Deloatch is a heck of a win out of the Tar Heel State for Greg Schiano’s program.”

According to 247Sports, Deloatch is the No. 16 player in North Carolina in this recruiting cycle. He is the No. 57 linebacker in the nation.

Here are all the award winners from the Under Armour Next Football Camp:

Defensive Line MVPs

Aiden Harris

Makhi Williams-Lee

Offensive Line MVPs

Kiandre Marsh

Kevin Peay

Running Back MVP

Shane Marshall

Linebacker MVP

Dominique Midgett

Quarterback MVPs

Faizon Brandon

Dan Mahan

Wide Receiver MVPs

Brian Rowe Jr.

CJ Wiley

Defensive Back MVPs

Amauri Polydor

Jordan Ravenell

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire