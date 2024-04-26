Watch as Rutgers football recruit Isaiah Deloatch runs a blistering 100 meters

Isaiah Deloatch continues to be outstanding this spring on the track and field. The Rutgers football recruit has been showcasing his elite-level athleticism, a skillset that has him with several Power Five offers.

Deloatch ran a 10.54 in the 100 meters on Wednesday. He recently announced that he will be taking an official visit to Rutgers football.

A linebacker (and sprinter) for Hillside (Durham, North Carolina), Deloatch also has official visits scheduled for Duke and South Florida. He also holds offers from Indiana and Syracuse.

Rutgers football fans will well remember when Jonathan Taylor ran a 10.49 time in the 100 meters in 2017 for Salem High School (Salem, New Jersey. Taylor did so at 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds. Taylor is now an All-Pro running back with the Indianapolis Colts.

Deloatch ran his 100 meters at 6-foot and 216 pounds.

The fastest 100-meter time run in NCAA history was a 9.82 by Christian Coleman of Tennessee in 2017.

10.5 today in 100m …without blocks. A new PR.

Dual meet at Jordan. pic.twitter.com/zsuuklaVd0 — Isaiah “Zay”Deloatch (@DeloatchIsaiah) April 26, 2024

In the high jump today, which Deloatch has never competed in at the high school level, he cleared 5-foot-10 inches.

Haven’t did the HJ since last outdoor season, Coach signed me up. Had fun jumping against my brother, @daorginial_ryan. Keep going, bro. I took first place in HJ, too. #hillsidetrack pic.twitter.com/8ZmcMHgIyX — Isaiah “Zay”Deloatch (@DeloatchIsaiah) April 26, 2024

