Breaking! Rutgers football lands a commitment from Isaiah DeLoatch

The hot streak on the recruiting trail continues for Rutgers football as the Scarlet Knights landed a commitment from three-star linebacker Isaiah DeLoatch.

During a commitment announcement made via his social media channels, DeLoatch made the second commit from North Carolina the 2025 recruiting class for Rutgers. He is the eighth overall verbal in a class that is now on the cusp of being top 30 nationally.

He made his pick of Rutgers from a group of finalists that included Coastal Carolina, Duke, James Madison and Liberty.

On3 ranks him as a three-star recruit and the No. 43 linebacker in the nation. In North Carolina, he is a top-20 recruit.

DeLoatch is the second linebacker to commit to this Rutgers recruiting class, joining four-star Talibi Kaba. One of the best players in New Jersey, Kaba committed to Rutgers in February.

He has been a priority recruit for Rutgers, with the program recently sending him 35 pieces of hand-written mail to underscore their interest in him.

The commitment of DeLoatch is a big get for Rutgers. A standout sprinter, DeLoatch recently set a personal best of a 10.61 time in the 100 meters.

It is an impressive time for a player who is 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire