Runner, 61, breaks world record for 1,000th marathon

A runner has broken a world record after completing his 1,000th marathon over more than 40 years.

Steve Edwards said his response to finishing his first aged 18 was "never again" but the 61-year-old, from Gloucestershire, ran his 1,000th at the Milton Keynes Marathon on Sunday.

Fifty other people have completed 1,000 marathons each but Mr Edwards has now recorded the fastest aggregate time.

He said it was the "finale to what has been an incredible 43-year journey".

Mr Edwards, from Longborough near Moreton in Marsh, has been raising money for Kate's Home Nursing, a palliative nursing care charity in Gloucestershire.

All of the other runners who had previously been recorded finishing 1,000 marathons had average finish times of more than four hours.

However, Mr Edwards' total average finish time for all 1,000 marathons is 3:21:47.

Breaking that down, it means he has run a marathon, on average, every 13 days for the past 36 years.

Mr Edwards said the day before his latest race, he and his wife of 25 years, Teresa, became emotional because they knew what a big day it represented.

"People were starting to get excited in the lead-up... I hadn't even set off yet and I had to keep it together as I still had 26 miles to run," Mr Edwards said.

In Sunday's marathon he set off with his friend and running companion, Dennis Walmsley, from Bourton-on-the-Water, a former renowned marathon runner himself.

"We had T-shirts made and other runners were wearing them too," Mr Edwards said.

"The support was incredible."

"I've had a hip injury since marathon number 996 and in any other circumstances I would have rested, but it was just a case of keeping going," he added.

"And as soon as I hit the stadium it was like the pain disappeared. The support - literally hundreds, thousands of people were supporting me.

"I crossed that line and was so excited and relieved and five seconds later I was on the floor crying my eyes out. I just couldn't control myself."

After crossing the finish line Mr Edwards was called to the podium by the race director and presented with his official world record certificate.

"It's overwhelming, the adulation and support of people coming up to me, telling me they'd followed me for years and were so inspired and how massive this is for the running community.

"All I'd done was enjoy my running for the last 40 years. It is humbling, truly humbling."

He said he chose the charity - which he has so far raised more than £10,000 for - because his wife had been part of the nursing team at Kate's Home Nursing.

His wife Teresa said: "The whole week has been an emotional rollercoaster and there have been peaks and troughs and we were tired emotionally before we got here."

She added: "What I find so amazing about him, is he's held down a full-time job [before retiring] and been back at work the Monday mornings after a weekend of running.

"I'm just so, so proud of Steve and having his son and grandchildren and sister and nephew there was so lovely and so meaningful. You could see they were so happy to witness his achievement.

"He's amazing and I'm so proud to call him my husband," she added.

'Mutual respect'

Mr Edwards said throughout his life, his motto has been: "Never underestimate your potential and follow your dreams."

"I was born with a deformed left hand and was bullied so I felt excluded, but with running when you're on that start line with thousands of other runners, it doesn't matter who you are in life.

"Everyone has a mutual respect for what you're about to endure."

He said he would like to thank the whole running community "and everyone who supported us on Sunday. It was just very humbling".

For now though, he said it was about taking some time, resting and booking a holiday.

"I'd like to think this was not the last marathon, but for me I've achieved more than I could have imagined in a sport I've lived since I was 18.

"I'd like to run into old age, just for wellbeing, but maybe more for the social aspect of a marathon than to be competitive and chase my best time.

"I've always said [running] is the best medicine physically and mentally."

