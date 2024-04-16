Rowing competition draws 445 teams to High Point

Apr. 16—HIGH POINT — A record number of rowers are registered to visit High Point starting Friday for the 2024 Bethany Medical North Carolina Rowing Championships presented by the Lenny Peters Foundation.

The regatta, hosted by Triad United Rowing Association on Oak Hollow Lake, has attracted 445 boat entries this year, with more than 1,000 competitors taking part. That is a 32% increase over the 2023 entries, which was also a record number, race director Gene Kininmonth said. Thousands more spectators are expected to visit Oak Hollow Festival Park at 1841 Eastchester Drive.

Races begin at 8 a.m. Saturday and conclude at 5:30 p.m. The regatta is open to the general public and admission is free, but parking is $10.

Kininmonth said there will be a lot more going on than just the rowing.

"We want folks to come to High Point and have a fun experience," he said. "In addition to the rowing we will have other games such as a tug of war competition, we will have food trucks and a beer garden called the Duck Bar for locals who want to come out and enjoy a day at the lake and watch the races. And we will also have a Best in Show dog competition, so please bring your friendly dog on a leash."

There also will be music by Carolina Beach Blast.

VIP tickets to The Regatta Lounge are available for $75, which includes lunch and refreshments throughout the day. It opens at 8 a.m. for coffee and pastries. Advance bookings are required. More information and tickets are available on the association's website at https://triadunitedrowing.com/