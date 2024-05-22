Rosalind Brewer, Will Packer, And More Join Atlanta Falcons’ Ownership Group

The Atlanta Falcons has welcomed four limited partners.

According to a press release shared with AFROTECH™, Rosalind Brewer, Will Packer, Dominique Dawes, and Rashaun Williams are now a part of the NFL team’s ownership group. The additions come after the 32 NFL majority owners reached a final vote in Nashville, TN. Ahead of the approval, Brewer, Packer, Dawes, and Williams were vetted by the Atlanta Falcons, the league office, and the NFL’s Finance Committee, the press release discloses.

For Brewer, in addition to being a limited partner, she will continue to serve as an associate board director for Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank’s Family Foundation.

“As I embrace the opportunity to become a limited partner of the Atlanta Falcons, I’m reminded that true leadership extends beyond boardrooms and onto the fields where dreams are forged and communities united,” Brewer shared in a statement. “My journey has always been about people – their stories, aspirations and the communities we build together. Having worked with Arthur and his Foundation for several years, I have deep respect and appreciation for the values that guide everything Arthur does in his businesses and philanthropy – his impact on Atlanta has been immeasurable. With this incredible opportunity, I look forward to championing the Falcons’ successes and Atlanta’s spirit as we strive to make a genuine difference in the lives we touch, both on and off the field.”

As the four new limited partners each excel in business and leadership in their respective industries, they are expected to elevate the Atlanta Falcons’ ownership group.

“Roz, Dominique, Will and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have made an impact in a variety of enterprises, while also building histories of success making a difference in the world around them and positively impacting people in ways that align very well with our Core Values,” Blank said. “Each brings unique talent, experience and perspective to our ownership group so I’m excited to have them on board as limited partners and to tapping their vast expertise in finding ways to continue building the Atlanta Falcons and making an even bigger difference in our community.”

Packer said of his new status, “The power of representation and equity should never be underestimated and as someone who has dedicated his career to creating diverse imagery, I have a true appreciation of Mr. Blank’s commitment to opening doors that have historically been closed to African Americans. This investment represents not only the personal opportunity of a lifetime, but also the chance to demonstrate for generations to come that someone who looks like me can excel not only on the field, but at the highest level of the exclusive ranks of NFL ownership.”