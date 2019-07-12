Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon 2019: live score and latest updates

Roger Federer wins the first set tie-break against Rafa Nadal - Getty Images Europe

6:15PM

Federer 7-6, 1-6, 1-0 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Federer does regroup and holds to love. He needed a moment, gave his head a shake and controlled his frustration.

6:09PM

Federer* 7-6, 1-6 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Federer needs to regroup quickly. Nadal holds to love, his return now misfiring as much as his service game. Nadal hasn't been made to battle this last four games. It has been about errors rather than winners.

6:08PM

Federer 7-6, 1-5 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Two big forehand errors from Federer allow Nadal to earn the double-break. Roger's game has fallen off a

Credit: Paul Grover for the Telegraph

6:05PM

Federer* 7-6, 1-4 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Federer in a lull. Nadal has covered so much ground, kept going in so many rallies that one wonders how much zip Federer has in his legs right now. He is given a chance at the net, gets there but nets his crosscourt drop. Nadal holds to 15, having won 12 of the last 13 points.

If anything, Nadal was stoked by losing 1st set tiebreak. He breaks Federer early 2d set. Both such great servers, a break is massive. — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) July 12, 2019

5:59PM

Federer 7-6, 1-3 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Two forehand unforced errors from Federer give Nadal three break points. It's been so intense and when he last took a break to change his racket, Federer did his impression of a snail. Federer's backhand cracks during a long defensive rally and Nadal breaks at the first attempt.

5:55PM

Federer* 7-6, 1-2 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Class from Federer. He flays a return to Nadal's feet then follows it in with a drop-shot winner. 15-30. After a long, athletic rally Nadal changes his mind at the last second, deciding to go crosscourt rather than up the line off Federer's drop shot and hooks it out. Two break points. Rafa defends the first in spite of Federer's booming forehand return, and the other off his second serve when Roger nets his backhand return. Deuce. Another backhand error from Federer after a handsome rally makes it advantage Nadal and he holds with an ace straight up the middle.

Rafa Nadal defends break points in his second service game of the second set Credit: Mike Egerton/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX

5:49PM

Federer 7-6, 1-1 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Federer pastes a gorgeous back-hand low-half volley winner before Nadal fights back with a horrible, dipping forehand crosscourt and a brilliant pass with Federer at the net to move to break point. Federer defends it by forcing Nadal to chip up his return off a kicking forehand and smashing the winner. Deuce. Another sensational rally ends with Nadal's brute of a backhand that Federer can't get back over yet he defends the second break point at the net with a couple of drop shots before slicing a backhand winner. Nadal keeps going toe to toe, grinding Federer down until he overhits a forehand to give Federer advantage and he uses it to hold with a big serve. He is being thoroughly tested now.

5:42PM

Federer* 7-6, 0-1 Nadal (*denotes next server)

After an extremely long break with the king of slow play using every extra second before he resumes, Nadal serves and holds to 30. Federer's tactic of standing deep in his deuce court and firing over short-swing returns is messing with Nadal's rhythm.

No breaks. Another love hold. This is feeling more like Isner-Raonic than Federer-Nadal — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 12, 2019

5:27PM

Federer 7-6 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Nadal gets the mini-break immediately with a fantastically delicate chip up the line off Federer's crosscourt drop. His speed was amazing to get there.

Federer breaks back straightaway with a terrific return and Nadal holds with a centre-line serve. 1-2 with Federer to serve.

Federer holds the first then is broken again when he nets his backhand slice up the line. Tremendous defensive play from Nadal to hang in there. 2-3.

Federer breaks back with a fine volley that Nadal tries to lob back over him but spoons it a few centimetres too far. 3-3

Federer returns to Nadal's backhand to set up another break with a fizzing crosscourt forehand. He wins both service points to move 6-3 ahead and three set points.

He only needs one to warp it up in 56 minutes, again returning to Nadal's backhand, enjoying a net-cord and then smoking a forehand winner. His forehand is now zinging.

5:24PM

Federer 6-6 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Two scorching forehand winners from Federer tie it up at deuce, having managed to hit over three successive returns. Federer lines up the forehand down the line after a manipulating Nadal wide in the ad cart with a series of crosscourt slices but hooks it wide. Nadal closes out the hold and we head to the breaker.

5:19PM

Federer 6-5 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Another hold to love, Federer. A young lad is pictured reading a book in the crowd and Andrew Castle weighs into him for his apostasy. Book-shaming. Truly a sign of the times. The fourth horseman of the apocalypse has placed one foot in a stirrup. .

5:17PM

Federer* 5-5 Nadal (*denotes next server)

First double-fault of the match is backed up by a couple of demon serves that skirt the centre line. Federer can't keep his returns in and Nadal moves to 40-15. He thinks he has aced to take the hold out wide but it is called out late. He accepts the call then fires another down the centre-line. Nadal swats his return out, challenges the call that the serve was legal, which it was.

5:13PM

Federer 5-4 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

A poor challenge notwithstanding, Federer calmly closes out his hold to 30 behind hot serves. His ability to hit his groundstrokes deep, matched by Nadal, is making it a very toe-to-toe affair when they do get into rallies. Like two sluggers.

Playing so often against Nadal and Djokovic made Federer learn to hit his backhand with so much more aggression. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) July 12, 2019

5:10PM

Federer* 4-4 Nadal (*denotes next server)

A first chink of light for Federer on Nadal's serve, earned by going to the net and a lucky net cord to take him to 15-30. Nadal defends with a fine second serve that puts Federer on the back foot throughout a mid-size rally until he cracks. Thirty-all. Nadal's backhand error gives Federer the first break point of the match. A spectacular rally ensues, with Nadal slicing some gorgeous forehands that arc high and drop on the baseline for a good 20 strokes or more until Federer nets his backhand. Nadal, having defended it, wraps up the hold with the one-two of his spitting serve and dominant forehand.

5:01PM

Federer 4-3 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Still with serve and another pointless game for the returner, Federer clinically finishing it with a smash when Nadal, driven deep, tried to lob him.

5:00PM

Federer* 3-3 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Biff, bang, pow! Nadal holds to love, rattled off in under a minute.

4:59PM

Federer 3-2 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Federer races to 40-love until Nadal unrolls that low crosscourt backhand, viciously whipped low over the net. Federer does not quail and holds comfortably to 15. Both have been all but perfect on their serves so far.

Three games into Federer vs Nadal and there are still empty seats in the Royal Box in a country with no shortage of royals pic.twitter.com/azxZeRU6x1 — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 12, 2019

Tommy Cooper was once said to have asked the Queen if she liked football. When she replied, ‘Not particularly,’ Tom asked if he could have her FA Cup final tickets.

4:54PM

Federer* 2-2 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Federer wins his first point on Nadal's serve with a backhand crosscourt slice that hits the whitewash and dies, giving Nadal no chance of chiselling out a return. Federer frames his return off Nadal's second serve to fall 30-15 behind and is beaten by a venomous forehand cross off his short return. Nadal secures the hold when Federer can't keep his backhand service-return in bounds. All on serve.

4:49PM

Federer 2-1 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

Because Nadal is so deep in his deuce court when receiving on the backhand, it invites Federer to serve wide and follow it into the net. Which he does to fire a volley winner in a match he, too, closes out without dropping a point, drilling an ace down the centre line to head for his seat.

#Federer already showing that he's willing to serve and volley when #Nadal returns far back. Smart. #Wimbledon — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) July 12, 2019

4:46PM

Federer* 1-1 Nadal (*denotes next server)

Federer cannot get into the game at all despite two chances on Nadal's second serve until the last point and even then he fires his backhand into the tape and it bounces back on his side. Nadal holds to love.

4:43PM

Federer 1-0 Nadal* (*denotes next server)

After a good first serve from Federer to take the first point, Nadal hangs tough in a rally of almost 20 strokes until Federer makes the error, striking his forehand long. With Nadal very deep in his deuce court to receive, Federer smokes an ace wide and holds to 30 after a couple of overlong forehand groundstrokes from Nadal.

4:39PM

Federer will serve

It's very humid and sticky out there.

4:35PM

Sue Barker asks

One of the perennial Telegraph Sports desk questions: "If you can't get up for this, what can you get up for?" It's trite, but perhaps with more justification than is usually employed.

4:31PM

Out they come

Federer first to a resounding reception which is sustained when Nadal walks on. Both are wearing bandanas. Who would have thought that Nadal's hair would be the first to go?

4:29PM

The players will actually emerge at 4.30pm

Had the preceding semi-final finished after 4pm, there would have been a 20 minute interval but because it ended at 3.59:50, the regulations state it would be a 30 minute break. Time for three pints ...

4:01PM

Noval Djokovic is through to his sixth Wimbledon final

The defending champion has beaten Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets. He defeated Rafael Nadal to win his first singles title and Roger Federer to claim his second and third. The second semi-final will begin in about 20 minutes. Who would he rather play?

2:05PM

Good afternoon

Fortune spoils us once more. How many times have we thought that the latest instalment of this great rivalry had to be the last, that at 37 and 33 respectively sooner or later their desire and ability to equip their competitive fervour with the physical power and stamina it demands had to expire. And yet another year passes and Federer and Nadal are still here. We notice signs of our own ageing more than we notice it in them and though both have made significant changes to their serves and approaches, there is little evidence from the past 11 days that this could be the endgame. Lancelot and Gawain may well keep slugging it out into late middle age.

As they knock up for their 40th meeting, the Telegraph tennis correspondent, SImon Briggs, notes: “The overall shape of the great ‘Fedal’ rivalry favours Nadal, with 24 wins to 15. Yet the balance has been partly redressed since the start of 2017, when Federer returned from a six-month injury sabbatical and won the Australian Open straight off the bat, beating Nadal in an epic final that perhaps ranks second only to their legendary 2008 Wimbledon meeting in drama.”

Triumphant in the twilight: the 2008 final Credit: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Ah, that final. You can read more about it here in Charlie Eccleshare’s reminiscence. It’s on everyone’s mind, including Nadal’s. "Playing against Roger is always a unique situation. I'm excited to be back on Centre Court against him after 11 years,” he says. “It means a lot for me and probably for him, too.The opportunities to play against each other are becoming less, but we are still here.

"I'm not expecting to learn new things about him. I just expect to play against probably the best player in history on this surface.I know he's playing well. He feels comfortable here. I'm playing well, too. I am playing with a very high intensity, playing aggressive, serving well and returning very well.I know that I have to play my best.”

Nadal has never had a better grasscourt game than this year’s strategy. His new serve, his new enthusiasm to forsake grinding and approach the net more frequently make this the men’s match of the year against the sainted Roger who retains the style that makes mortals swoon. It could be a classic.Of course, iIt might not be, but it is Federer vs Nadal.