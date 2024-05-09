Robelis Despaigne sees himself fighting for UFC heavyweight title in 2025

Robelis Despaigne might be new to MMA and the UFC, yet he doesn’t see himself too far from fighting for the heavyweight title.

The unbeaten prospect believes that in 2025 he will be challenging whoever is the UFC heavyweight champion. Despaigne (19-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) thinks a win over Waldo Cortes-Acosta (11-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) this Saturday at UFC on ESPN 56 in St. Louis, plus a few more this year will put him into contention to be fighting for the belt early next year.

“Look, if all goes according to plan, I think that by the beginning of next year I’ll be fighting for the UFC heavyweight title, or at least the interim,” Despaigne told MMA Junkie in Spanish.

With UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones injured, Stipe Miocic waiting on the sidelines, and interim champ Tom Aspinall’s future up in the air, Despaigne hopes that things clear up by the time he gets to the title picture.

He believes Jones will beat Miocic in his return, but sees Aspinall eventually taking the belt.

“That is a close fight, but if it’s a matter of momentum, I think that Aspinall can pull it off and win the crown,” Despaigne said. “But we know the quality that Jon Jones has, so he can always surprise.”

If Despaigne were to win a UFC title, he’d be the first Cuban fighter in the history of the UFC. For the Olympic bronze medalist in taekwondo, that would be special.

“For me, that would be a dream to be champion of the UFC, and it would make me proud.”

