Robbie Hummel is crying, Purdue fans are hugging, Boilers are heading to Final Four.

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·3 min read

Purdue basketball is in the Final Four for the first time since 1980 after holding off Tennessee 72-66 to win the Midwest Regional in Detroit. Purdue exorcised the demons of last season, when it lost in the first round as a No. 1 seed.

As coach Matt Painter, the Boilermakers had that weight throughout the season and are on their way to Phoenix for a game Saturday against the winner of the Duke-North Carolina State game.

Zach Edey scored a career-high 40 points Sunday to offset Dalton Knecht's 37.

