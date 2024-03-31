Robbie Hummel is crying, Purdue fans are hugging, Boilers are heading to Final Four.

Purdue basketball is in the Final Four for the first time since 1980 after holding off Tennessee 72-66 to win the Midwest Regional in Detroit. Purdue exorcised the demons of last season, when it lost in the first round as a No. 1 seed.

As coach Matt Painter, the Boilermakers had that weight throughout the season and are on their way to Phoenix for a game Saturday against the winner of the Duke-North Carolina State game.

Zach Edey scored a career-high 40 points Sunday to offset Dalton Knecht's 37.

Game recap: Purdue basketball earns first Final Four berth since 1980 by beating Tennessee

Here's how social media reacted.

"We had to sit in it. We had to take it."



- Coach Matt Painter says last year's heartbreak made @boilerball stronger pic.twitter.com/06sjNAbhFe — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 31, 2024

Zach Edey doesn't need a ladder to cut the net down 😂 pic.twitter.com/U7EygyqVtJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2024

Robbie Hummel is brought to tears calling @BoilerBall's win to the Final Four on the radio ❤️ @RobbieHummel pic.twitter.com/lx0gCwrqgX — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 31, 2024

Purdue center Zach Edey sharing a hug with his mother, Julia. pic.twitter.com/dGYWFkCAC1 — Akeem Glaspie (@THEAkeemGlaspie) March 31, 2024

“We’re f****** WINNERS, It’s what we do!”- Zach Edey



ZACH EDEY IS FIRED UP🔥🤧

pic.twitter.com/vq23cINZLO — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 31, 2024

Zach Edey signed a "Happy Edey-ster" poster 🤣🐰#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/aP4AyKZVJW — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 31, 2024

Job is not done!!!! The goal is a Natty!!! — Rapheal Davis (@RaphealDavis3) March 31, 2024

THE WAIT IS OVER. pic.twitter.com/QBvNRNuQnE — Vincent M Edwards (@VE_12) March 31, 2024

Purdue fans have no plans on leaving. pic.twitter.com/ChMF3BI1YM — Sam King (@samueltking) March 31, 2024

I rarely think anyone deserves anything in sports. But this coach deserved this. #Purdue pic.twitter.com/v8J7o4Qji9 — Sam King (@samueltking) March 31, 2024

Don't EVER take Zach Edey for granted.



40 and 16 in an Elite Eight game.



Now averaging 30 PPG and 15 RPG in the NCAA Tournament. https://t.co/6TL33SlqOb — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 31, 2024

Not bad for someone with “no skill” pic.twitter.com/3aMWusHzAm — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 31, 2024

Purdue is two wins away from pulling a 2018/19 Virginia.



Even before we get there, what a story. What a redemptive arc. Matt Painter's Boilers have done what was demanded—not asked, demanded—from us all by coming back and stomping to the Final Four with a 33-4 mark. Damn good. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 31, 2024

Could not be happier for Boiler Nation. Some of the most passionate, loyal and long suffering fans in all of sports. Your long wait is OVER. See y’all in Glendale! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 31, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball reaction to reaching Final Four after Elite 8 win