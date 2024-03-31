Final-ly! Purdue beats Tennessee, is headed to Final Four for first time since 1980

DETROIT − From first-round flop to Final Four.

Behind a career game from National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Purdue basketball is in the Final Four for the first time in 44 years.

Edey and Tennessee's Dalton Knecht, perhaps the top two players in the country all season, put on a show for their respective team.

It was Edey and the Boilermakers who won out, 72-66, sending Purdue to its first Final Four since 1980.

Tennessee's 15-2 run began with Knecht on the bench and ended with him hitting consecutive 3s.

The Boilermakers then went on a run of their own, ending the half leading 36-34 after a 15-2 response.

The projected backlot brawl was as advertised from there.

Purdue was on the cusp of getting separation midway through the second half, building a 54-46 lead, but the Boilermakers left the door open. That opening was what the Volunteers needed, striking back with 3s from Knecht and Jordan Gainey.

It was over when

Knecht drove to the basket with Tennessee trailing 69-64. Zach Edey blocked Knecht's layup attempt.

Fletcher Loyer was fouled after Mason Gillis grabbed the rebound. With 21.9 seconds left, Loyer sank both shots and Purdue led by seven.

Zach Edey watch

It was the big fella or bust for Purdue. The Boilermakers were going to ride or die with their All-American center.

Edey poured in a career-high 40 points and added 16 rebounds.

3 stars

Braden Smith, Purdue: The Boilers struggled shooting from the outside. Smith made Purdue's only 3 of the first half, but it was his rebounding and ability to get to the basket.

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue: The Boilermakers had to have someone step up in the scoring column aside from Edey and Smith. Enter Loyer, who scored 27 in the first meeting against Tennessee.

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee: The All-American sharpshooter averages 21.2 points and by halftime, he already had 18.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball beats Tennessee in Elite 8, advances to Final Four