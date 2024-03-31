Game recap: Purdue basketball earns first Final Four berth since 1980 by beating Tennessee
The Midwest Regional comes down to the top two seeds: No. 1 Purdue basketball meets No. 2 Tennessee for a spot in the Final Four.
The Boilermakers (32-4) have one of the nation's most efficient offenses, ranking first in assists per game (19) and 3-point shooting (41%). Purdue has assisted on 77.5% of its made baskets in three NCAA Tournament games.
Purdue led Gonzaga by 2 points at the 12:30 mark of the second half before winning 80-68. Zach Edey had 27 points and 14 rebounds, while Braden Smith added 14, Lance Jones 12 and Fletcher Loyer 10.
The Volunteers (27-8) possess a particularly stingy defense, third in the nation in opponents' field goal shooting (38.3%). In its tournament run, Tennessee's opponents have assisted on just 35.4% of their baskets, a sign that the Vols consistently make life difficult.
Tennessee blew out St. Peter's in the first round and led Texas and Creighton by double digits in the second half before holding on for narrow wins. Dalton Knecht had 26 against Creighton, with Zakai Zeigler adding 18 and Josiah-Jordan James 15.
CBS analyst on Purdue: 'You have to win to exorcize the demons'
When they met before: This is Round 2 for the Boilermakers and Volunteers this season
Final: Purdue 72, Tennessee 66
Purdue is in the Final Four for the first time since 1980.
Zach Edey scores 40 points and has 16 rebounds. Fletcher Loyer adds 14. Braden Smith has 9 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.
Purdue is +19 in rebounds, hits just 3-of-15 3-pointers and has 0 bench points.
Dalton Knecht has 37 points but no other Volunteers reach double figures.
:21.9 seconds: Purdue 71, Tennessee 66
15.6 seconds: Dalton Knecht layup. Timeout, Tennessee.
21.9 seconds: Fletcher Loyer makes 2 free throws.
30 seconds: Zach Edey swats a Dalton Knecht layup attempt.
42.1 seconds: Zach Edey misses 2 free throws, the second on an airball.
1:07: Dalton Knecht makes a layup.
1:25: Zach Edey makes 1-of-2 free throws.
1:28 left 2H: Purdue 68, Tennessee 62
1:28: Zakai Zeigler drives for a layup. Timeout, Tennessee.
1:46: Zach Edey makes 2 free throws.
2:40: Lance Jones hits a 3, Purdue's third of the game. All 7 of his points are in the second half.
3:22: Zach Edey dunks off a Braden Smith assist.
3:41: Dalton Knecht makes 2 free throws.
3:56: Zach Edey makes 2 free throws. He has Purdue's last 12 points.
4:36 left 2H: Nail-biting time for Purdue, Tennessee
Purdue 59, Tennessee 58
Zach Edey hits 1-of-2 free throws. Timeout, Tennessee.
Edey scores with the left hand for the second time in a row, but J.P. Estrella gets an alley-oop dunk. 58-all. Dalton Knecht and Edey have 31 points each.
Knecht gets a 3 out of a broken play, and Tennessee ties it at 56 with 7 minutes to go.
Edey scores with 7:39 to go, snapping Tennessee's run.
8:45 left 2H: Tennessee surges
Purdue 54, Tennessee 53
The Vols are on a 7-point run. Timeout, Purdue.
Zach Edey has 27 points and 16 rebounds. Dalton Knecht has 28 points, including 5-of-8 3-pointers.
Tennessee has 10 3-pointers, Purdue 2.
11:39 left 2H: Purdue leads Tennessee
Purdue 51, Tennessee 46
Jordan Gainey hits a 3 with 13:12 to go. That is quickly followed by a steal-and-layup by Zakai Zeigler to cut the Vols' deficit to 47-46.
Purdue's free-throw shooting has been so-so (11-of-17) and 3-point shooting poor (2-of-13).
Tennessee picks up its 6th foul of the half at the 14:03 to go. Purdue is shooting free throws the rest of the way.
15:52 left 2H: Purdue increases lead a little
Purdue 44, Tennessee 40
No Tennessee player besides Dalton Knecht has made a field goal since the 7:16 mark of the first half.
Knecht with a 3 in the corner, of course. Then he gets an alley-oop off a steal. He has 23 points and the Vols lead 39-38.
Lance Jones steals and scores to start the second half.
Halftime: Purdue 36, Tennessee 34
Zach Edey (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Braden Smith (9 points, 6 rebounds) have done the vast majority of the work for Purdue.
Smith is 1-of-2 on 3-pointers, and the rest of the Boilers are 0-of-6. Purdue rebounding edge is 8.
Dalton Knecht has 18 points, including 4-of-5 3s, and Josiah-Jordan James has 8. The Volunteers have 10 assists on 12 baskets and are 7-of-13 on 3s.
2:00 left 1H: Purdue returns to surge
Purdue has 12 straight points and leads 33-32 with 2:30 left on a Zach Edey basket.
3:23 left 1H: Purdue cuts into its deficit
Tennessee 32, Purdue 27
Fletcher Loyer (twice) and Zach Edey score out of the timeout.
5:11 left 1H: Purdue is down double digits
Tennessee 32, Purdue 21
Dalton Knecht hits a pair of 3s (4-of-4 total), has 16 points, and Tennessee is on a 15-2 surge. Timeout, Purdue.
6:10 left 1H: Tennessee's supporting cast rises
Tennessee 25, Purdue 21
JJ James has 8 points to help the Vols' Dalton Knecht (10). It's all Zach Edey 10 points and Braden Smith (9) for Purdue.
JJ James hits another 3, Tennessee's first field goal in 5+ minutes, and Tennessee is up 20-19.
Braden Smith hits a 3, Purdue's first, with 10:22 to go. It's 17-all.
Trey Kaufman-Renn has 2 fouls with 10:47 left, and Zach Edey returns. Edey starts this segment on the bench.
11:20 left 1H: Dalton Knecht heats up
Tennessee 17, Purdue 14
Knecht is 4-of-6 from the field, the rest of the Volts 2-of-9. Zach Edey is 3-of-6 from the field, the rest of the Boilers 2-of-9. Purdue is 0-of-5 on 3-pointers.
Tennessee picks up foul No. 6 with 13:06 to go, and Purdue is shooting free throws the rest of the half. The Boilers have 2 fouls.
Dalton Knecht has 2 3s, 10 points, and Tennessee is up 17-12.
15:41 left 1H: Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht involved early
Purdue 10, Tennessee 9
Dalton Knecht has 4 points, as do Zach Edey and Braden Smith.
Santiago Vescovi, who has been battling the flu, enters the game.
J.J. James has the first 3-pointer.
Zach Edey scores on a left-handed hook shortly after his offensive rebound on Purdue's first possession. Tennessee misses twice on its first possession.
Purdue starting lineup vs. Tennessee
Purdue (as always): Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Zach Edey, Lance Jones
Tennessee: Jonas Aidoo, Dalton Knecht, Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack, Josiah-Jordan Jones.
Purdue basketball has its best opportunity
Here's CBS' Jon Rothstein on what Purdue faces today. The Boilermakers last made the Final Four in 1980.
Purdue basketball vs. Tennessee start time
2:20 p.m. ET Sunday, March 31, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit
What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Tennessee on?
TV: CBS, with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analysis) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporting)
Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).
Purdue basketball news
What's at stake: Matt Painter on cusp of elusive Final Four and changing perception of Purdue
Doyel: Boilers aren't messing around. 'They’re all business.'
Zach Edey is staying on the court: 'It's amazing someone of that size can play that long.'
