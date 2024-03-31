Game recap: Purdue basketball earns first Final Four berth since 1980 by beating Tennessee

The Midwest Regional comes down to the top two seeds: No. 1 Purdue basketball meets No. 2 Tennessee for a spot in the Final Four.

The Boilermakers (32-4) have one of the nation's most efficient offenses, ranking first in assists per game (19) and 3-point shooting (41%). Purdue has assisted on 77.5% of its made baskets in three NCAA Tournament games.

Purdue led Gonzaga by 2 points at the 12:30 mark of the second half before winning 80-68. Zach Edey had 27 points and 14 rebounds, while Braden Smith added 14, Lance Jones 12 and Fletcher Loyer 10.

The Volunteers (27-8) possess a particularly stingy defense, third in the nation in opponents' field goal shooting (38.3%). In its tournament run, Tennessee's opponents have assisted on just 35.4% of their baskets, a sign that the Vols consistently make life difficult.

Tennessee blew out St. Peter's in the first round and led Texas and Creighton by double digits in the second half before holding on for narrow wins. Dalton Knecht had 26 against Creighton, with Zakai Zeigler adding 18 and Josiah-Jordan James 15.

Sam King, Akeem Glaspie and Gregg Doyel are your best Purdue basketball follows, and we will have updates and highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.

CBS analyst on Purdue: 'You have to win to exorcize the demons'

When they met before: This is Round 2 for the Boilermakers and Volunteers this season

Final: Purdue 72, Tennessee 66

Purdue is in the Final Four for the first time since 1980.

Zach Edey scores 40 points and has 16 rebounds. Fletcher Loyer adds 14. Braden Smith has 9 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

Purdue is +19 in rebounds, hits just 3-of-15 3-pointers and has 0 bench points.

Dalton Knecht has 37 points but no other Volunteers reach double figures.

Purdue is heading to the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/OATEgUD5VG — Akeem Glaspie (@THEAkeemGlaspie) March 31, 2024

:21.9 seconds: Purdue 71, Tennessee 66

15.6 seconds: Dalton Knecht layup. Timeout, Tennessee.

21.9 seconds: Fletcher Loyer makes 2 free throws.

30 seconds: Zach Edey swats a Dalton Knecht layup attempt.

42.1 seconds: Zach Edey misses 2 free throws, the second on an airball.

1:07: Dalton Knecht makes a layup.

1:25: Zach Edey makes 1-of-2 free throws.

1:28 left 2H: Purdue 68, Tennessee 62

1:28: Zakai Zeigler drives for a layup. Timeout, Tennessee.

1:46: Zach Edey makes 2 free throws.

2:40: Lance Jones hits a 3, Purdue's third of the game. All 7 of his points are in the second half.

3:22: Zach Edey dunks off a Braden Smith assist.

3:41: Dalton Knecht makes 2 free throws.

3:56: Zach Edey makes 2 free throws. He has Purdue's last 12 points.

4:36 left 2H: Nail-biting time for Purdue, Tennessee

Purdue 59, Tennessee 58

Zach Edey hits 1-of-2 free throws. Timeout, Tennessee.

Edey scores with the left hand for the second time in a row, but J.P. Estrella gets an alley-oop dunk. 58-all. Dalton Knecht and Edey have 31 points each.

pretty lil two-man game

pic.twitter.com/hzTCGgQGJL — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) March 31, 2024

BACK AND FORTH WE GO IN DETROIT 🍿#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lyFnVl02ys — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 31, 2024

Knecht gets a 3 out of a broken play, and Tennessee ties it at 56 with 7 minutes to go.

Edey scores with 7:39 to go, snapping Tennessee's run.

8:45 left 2H: Tennessee surges

Purdue 54, Tennessee 53

The Vols are on a 7-point run. Timeout, Purdue.

Zach Edey has 27 points and 16 rebounds. Dalton Knecht has 28 points, including 5-of-8 3-pointers.

Tennessee has 10 3-pointers, Purdue 2.

11:39 left 2H: Purdue leads Tennessee

Purdue 51, Tennessee 46

Jordan Gainey hits a 3 with 13:12 to go. That is quickly followed by a steal-and-layup by Zakai Zeigler to cut the Vols' deficit to 47-46.

Purdue's free-throw shooting has been so-so (11-of-17) and 3-point shooting poor (2-of-13).

Tennessee picks up its 6th foul of the half at the 14:03 to go. Purdue is shooting free throws the rest of the way.

15:52 left 2H: Purdue increases lead a little

Purdue 44, Tennessee 40

No Tennessee player besides Dalton Knecht has made a field goal since the 7:16 mark of the first half.

Knecht with a 3 in the corner, of course. Then he gets an alley-oop off a steal. He has 23 points and the Vols lead 39-38.

Dalton Knecht picked up right where he left off 👀#MarchMadness @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/ZfkzgKyR1g — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 31, 2024

Lance Jones steals and scores to start the second half.

Halftime: Purdue 36, Tennessee 34

Zach Edey (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Braden Smith (9 points, 6 rebounds) have done the vast majority of the work for Purdue.

Smith is 1-of-2 on 3-pointers, and the rest of the Boilers are 0-of-6. Purdue rebounding edge is 8.

Dalton Knecht has 18 points, including 4-of-5 3s, and Josiah-Jordan James has 8. The Volunteers have 10 assists on 12 baskets and are 7-of-13 on 3s.

DALTON KNECHT FAST BREAK JAM 💪#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/C5T21hLAak — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 31, 2024

2:00 left 1H: Purdue returns to surge

Purdue has 12 straight points and leads 33-32 with 2:30 left on a Zach Edey basket.

Edey gives the lead back to the Boilermakers 👀#MarchMadness @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/7qPdxzZOhu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 31, 2024

3:23 left 1H: Purdue cuts into its deficit

Tennessee 32, Purdue 27

Fletcher Loyer (twice) and Zach Edey score out of the timeout.

5:11 left 1H: Purdue is down double digits

Tennessee 32, Purdue 21

Dalton Knecht hits a pair of 3s (4-of-4 total), has 16 points, and Tennessee is on a 15-2 surge. Timeout, Purdue.

6:10 left 1H: Tennessee's supporting cast rises

Tennessee 25, Purdue 21

JJ James has 8 points to help the Vols' Dalton Knecht (10). It's all Zach Edey 10 points and Braden Smith (9) for Purdue.

JJ James hits another 3, Tennessee's first field goal in 5+ minutes, and Tennessee is up 20-19.

Braden Smith hits a 3, Purdue's first, with 10:22 to go. It's 17-all.

Braden Smith SPLASH! 💦 pic.twitter.com/deDGUkRX5X — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 31, 2024

Trey Kaufman-Renn has 2 fouls with 10:47 left, and Zach Edey returns. Edey starts this segment on the bench.

11:20 left 1H: Dalton Knecht heats up

Tennessee 17, Purdue 14

Knecht is 4-of-6 from the field, the rest of the Volts 2-of-9. Zach Edey is 3-of-6 from the field, the rest of the Boilers 2-of-9. Purdue is 0-of-5 on 3-pointers.

Tennessee picks up foul No. 6 with 13:06 to go, and Purdue is shooting free throws the rest of the half. The Boilers have 2 fouls.

Dalton Knecht has 2 3s, 10 points, and Tennessee is up 17-12.

Dalton Knecht's jumper is art 🎨 @vol_hoops pic.twitter.com/0pUL4Zf3ZY — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 31, 2024

15:41 left 1H: Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht involved early

Purdue 10, Tennessee 9

Dalton Knecht has 4 points, as do Zach Edey and Braden Smith.

Santiago Vescovi, who has been battling the flu, enters the game.

J.J. James has the first 3-pointer.

Zach Edey scores on a left-handed hook shortly after his offensive rebound on Purdue's first possession. Tennessee misses twice on its first possession.

Purdue starting lineup vs. Tennessee

Purdue (as always): Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Zach Edey, Lance Jones

Tennessee: Jonas Aidoo, Dalton Knecht, Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack, Josiah-Jordan Jones.

Purdue basketball has its best opportunity

Here's CBS' Jon Rothstein on what Purdue faces today. The Boilermakers last made the Final Four in 1980.

"Either Purdue is going to win this game and get to the Final Four...or something forever will be left on the table."@JonRothstein sets up whats at stake for Purdue in today's Elite 8 matchup vs. Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/aJjGpF9h1t — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 31, 2024

Purdue basketball vs. Tennessee start time

2:20 p.m. ET Sunday, March 31, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

What channel is Purdue basketball vs. Tennessee on?

TV: CBS, with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analysis) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporting)

Radio: Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis), with Rob Blackman (play-by-play) and Bobby Riddell (analysis).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 202, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Purdue basketball news

What's at stake: Matt Painter on cusp of elusive Final Four and changing perception of Purdue

Doyel: Boilers aren't messing around. 'They’re all business.'

Zach Edey is staying on the court: 'It's amazing someone of that size can play that long.'

Is Purdue favored over Tennessee?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Purdue by 3.5 points

Over/under: 147.5 total points

Moneyline: Purdue -160, Tennessee +135

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs Tennessee score updates, highlights in Elite 8