U.S. Open Round 1 live updates, leaderboard: Brooks Koepka is once again big-game hunting at Pinehurst

The third major championship of the year is off and running in North Carolina

The 124th U.S. Open is underway at Pinehurst No. 2 in, well, Pinehurst, North Carolina.

From the jump, the field will be chasing world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is on a heater not seen since Tiger Woods' heyday. Scheffler tees off in the afternoon wave (1:24 p.m. ET to be exact) along with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. By then, they'll have a good idea of how difficult the course is playing.

And it is playing tough, with a lot more players over par than under.

Brooks Koepka, who's won this tournament twice, is making an early run for a third. Woods, on the other hand, is struggling early. It may be tough for him to make the cut, something he also failed to do at the PGA Championship last month.

