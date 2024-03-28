Rich Rodriguez adds son Rhett as Jacksonville State football analyst

Jacksonville State football announced the hire of Rhett Rodriguez as an analyst on Wednesday.

If that name sounds familiar it's because Rhett is the son of head coach Rich Rodriguez. The hire means both of Rodriguez's children will be on the staff, his daughter Raquel is listed as a Creative Content Coordinator for the team and is seen around taking photos and videos among other roles. After practice on Wednesday, Rich talked about what Rhett can bring to the Gamecocks.

"So I get three people who already know more about football helping us out, if Roxie and Ramble, my two little Pomeranians jump in there, it'll be great," Rodriguez said. "Raquel's done a great job with her role on our staff. Rhett knows our system offensively but he's going to bring even more than that. It's not just that, he's got a fresh set of eyes to study what a lot of other people are doing to bring that to the table."

Rodriguez played for Arizona from 2017-2020, overlapping in 2017 with his dad's tenure as head coach. He would transfer to Louisiana Monroe in 2021 where his dad was the offensive coordinator. He was a quarterback who appeared in 11 games at Arizona throwing for just more than 500 yards. He appeared in six games for the Warhawks throwing for 799 yards and four touchdowns.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jax State football, Rich Rodriguez talks on adding son Rhett to staff