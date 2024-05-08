Rex & Lav pod: What Rory McIlroy's board rejection means; PGA gets it right with LIV invites

Rex & Lav pod: What Rory McIlroy's board rejection means; PGA gets it right with LIV invites

Well, that was unexpected. On this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to the breaking news Wednesday at Quail Hollow that Rory McIlroy will not be rejoining the PGA Tour policy board after all. They break down the short- and long-term repercussions of the move.

Plus, the PGA of America filled out most of its field for next week's PGA Championship – with 16 LIV players set to tee it up at Valhalla. Did the PGA make the right decision?

Also, Lav ventured to Pinehurst this week for U.S. Open media day. He gives us the details of what to expect next month ... as well as an update on whether he finally got over his driver yips.



0:00: SO MUCH FOR THAT: After a "messy" and "complicated" process, Rory is rejected by the Tour board.

05:00: REPERCUSSIONS: What this latest twist means for the future of the Tour/PIF deal and the growing factions on the board.

10:00: NO ASTERISK NEEDED: Did PGA of America get it right by inviting additional LIV players into the PGA?

14:00: PLEASE DON'T CALL ON ME: Rex gets caught in an awkward spot on live TV.