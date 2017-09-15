Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Friday, September 15

September 15 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:15 PM ET on Friday:
- - - -
For any coverage questions, please contact us.general-news@thomsonreuters.com
- - - -
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Game of the Week: Clemson at Louisville
Expanded preview of the primetime Saturday showdown with players to watch and analysis of noteworthy NFL draft prospects. (FBC-CLEMSON-LOUISVILLE-NEWS-GAMEOFTHEWEEK, moved, The Sports Xchange)
Top 25 game previews
In-depth previews of all games involving Top 25 teams. (FBC-TEAM-TEAM-PREVIEW, moved, The Sports Xchange)
CFB notebook
News and notes from around the nation. (FBC-NOTEBOOK, expect by 6 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 425 words)
- - - -
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
NFL files emergency motion to stay Elliott injunction
The NFL filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to seek a stay and allow the league to enforce its six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. (FBN-COWBOYS-NEWS-NFLAPPEAL-ELLIOTT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
Colts plan to start QB Brissett over Tolzien
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback over Scott Tolzien in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Brissett, acquired from the New England Patriots on Sept. 2, will start the Week 2 home game, according to multiple reports. (FBN-COLTS-NEWS-BRISSETT-TOLZIEN, moved, The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
Birthday boy Watson living prime-time dreams
CINCINNATI – Deshaun Watson dreamed of playing in the NFL. He felt he had no other option. On Thursday, he won his debut as a starter with the Houston Texans. (FBN-TEXANS-NEWS-WATSON, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Jeff Wallner, 450 words)
Giants WR Beckham could miss more time
Thought he plans to give it a go Monday, it could be another month or more until New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (ankle) is back near 100 percent health. (FBN-GIANTS-NEWS-BECKHAM, moved, The Sports Xchange, 389 words)
Week 2 Game Scout
Keys to the game, matchups to watch, player spotlight, fast facts and who wins all Week 2 games. (FBN-TEAM-TEAM-ANALYSIS, NFLGAMESCOUT, moved, The Sports Xchange, 750 words per game)
Bears LB Freeman out for season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman experienced a rather painful start -- and possible end -- to his season last Sunday. He suffered a concussion and played 55 snaps with a torn pectoral muscle. (FBN-BEARS-NEWS-FREEMAN moved, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
49ers, Shanahan set for familiar Seattle defense
SANTA CLARA, Calif -- As an offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan fell in love with the Seattle Seahawks' defensive scheme. He would implement it as his base defense if he ever became a head coach. Well, it's happened. And it's happening. (FBN-49ers-NEWS-SHANAHAN, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Dave Del Grande, 600 words)
Racist message leads to Lions banning fan
A Detroit Lions fan who posted a racist message on social media has lost his season tickets. (FBN-LIONS-NEWS-FANBANNED, moved, The Sports Xchange, 358 words)
Cook carries new RB torch for Vikings
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – Dalvin Cook looked ready to carry the ball – and the RB torch – for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. (FBN-VIKINGS-NEWS-COOK, moved, The Sports Xchange, 454 words)
NFL notebook
News and notes from around the NFL. (NFL-NOTEBOOK, The Sports Xchange, expect by 8 p.m. ET, 500 words)
- - - -
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Cardinals, Cubs open pivotal series
CHICAGO -- If the Chicago Cubs expect to secure another National League Central title, they are going to have to earn it. Scoreboard-watching and hoping for the best is no longer sufficient as the season moves into the home stretch, with the St. Louis Cardinals arriving for a head-to-head weekend series that may go a long way toward determining the division winner. (BBO-CARDINALS-CUBS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 2:20 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, by Jack McCarthy, 700 words)
Indians host Royals with streak at 22
CLEVELAND -- Fresh off the most electrifying victory yet in their American League-record, 22-game winning streak, the Cleveland Indians will host the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at Progressive Field in the second game of a four-game series. (BBO-ROYALS-INDIANS-LEDE-WRITETHRU, expect ASAP after 8:05 p.m. ET game, The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
MLB notebook
News and notes from around the league. (MLB-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
MLB roundup
Capsule recaps of Friday games. (MLB-ROUNDUP, expect first version by 7:30 p.m. ET, will be led with West Coast games, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
The Sports Xchange covers all MLB games. Friday schedule:
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs 2:20 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.
Chi. White Sox at Detroit 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.
Seattle at Houston 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels 10:07 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: BMW Championship (to 17), Lake Forest, Illinois
Leishman leads at two at Conway Farms
Australian Marc Leishman takes a two-stroke lead over compatriot Jason Day and Americans Charley Hoffman Jamie Lovemark into the second round at Conway Farms. Seventy players are vying to be among the 30 to advance to the Tour Championship and a chance of collecting the $10 million bonus awarded to the winner of the season-long points competition. Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler were among a group of five golfers three shots back. (GOLF-BMW/, expect first copy by 5 PM ET, 400 words)
LPGA Tour: Evian Championship (to 17), Evian-les-Bains, France
Chun defends at final major of season
The fifth and final major of the year, which will be contested over 54 holes after strong winds and heavy rains forced the cancellation of Thursday’s opening round, restarts at Evian Golf Club where South Korean Chun In-gee is defending champion. (GOLF-WOMEN/EVIAN, expect by 4 PM ET, 300 words)
Creamer (wrist) out of Evian Championship
Paula Creamer withdrew from the Evian Championship with a sprained tendon in her left wrist. (GLF-LPGA-NEWS-CREAMER, moved, The Sports Xchange, 235 words)
Take 5: Ariya Jutanugarn
The Sports Xchange sat down with Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn for a quick interview as the LPGA Tour's reigning player of the year gets set to play in the final major of the season. (GLF-LPGA-NEWS-TAKE5, moved, The Sports Xchange, by Steve Habel, 433 words)
- - - -
NATOPNAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Board drafts lottery overhaul
The NBA’s Board of Governors will vote on a revised draft lottery system designed to reduce the reward for teams who might tank for a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick. (BKN-NEWS-DRAFTLOTTERY, moved, The Sports Xchange, 430 words)
NBA notebook
News and notes from around the league. (BKN-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NHL notebook
News and notes from around the league. (NHL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 7:45 p.m. ET, The Sports Xchange, 375 words)
AUTO RACING
Weekend preview: Truex looking to ride momentum
Martin Truex Jr. won the regular season championship. Now, he's focused on taking home the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title by winning the playoffs. (CAR-NEWS-PREVIEW-WEEKENDPREVIEW, moved, The Sports Xchange, special from NASCAR Wire Service, 830 words)
Logjam leads to unpredictable Indy race
SONOMA, Calif. -- It has been 14 years since the IndyCar Series had a season culminate like this one. (CAR-IRL-PREVIEW, moved, The Sports Xchange, 530 words)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
131st IOC session
LIMA - The World Anti-Doping Agency presents its progress report to the International Olympic Committee session with global calls for a ban on Russian athletes from the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics growing louder. (OLYMPICS-IOC/WADA, by Karolos Grohmann, expect by 5 PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
France host Serbia in Davis Cup semis
LILLE - On the opening day of the Davis Cup semi-final between France and Serbia, Lucas Pouille faces Dusan Lajovic before Jo-Wilfried Tsonga takes on Laslo Djere. (TENNIS-DAVISCUP-FRA-SRB/ (PIX, TV), 2 PM ET, 400 words)
Belgium host Australia in Davis Cup semis
BRUSSELS - On the opening day of the Davis Cup semi-final between Belgium and Australia, David Goffin plays John Millman before Steve Darcis takes on Nick Kyrgios. (TENNIS-DAVISCUP-BEL-AUS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2 PM ET, 400 words)
- - - -
120