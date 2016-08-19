Mock drafts rarely agree on anything, but if there is one thing that everyone agrees on when it comes to the Cowboys is that they need to draft a pass rushing threat in the first round of April's NFL Draft. CBS Sports' latest mock draft has the Cowboys addressing that exact need, taking Auburn
Retail sales is a good way to gauge an individual NFL player's popularity. Here's a look at the 10 players who have the highest-selling jerseys in 2016.
Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott might be rookies, but it looks like they've already learned the most important thing there is to know about the NFL: If you want to get over a playoff loss, you fly to Vegas. The two Cowboys players took over the town on Friday, just five days after their wild 34-
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|7
|9
|0
|.438