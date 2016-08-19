FRISCO, Texas – Ezekiel Elliott, the NFL's regular-season rushing titleholder, is among three finalists for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year award. The Cowboys' rookie rushed for a league-best 1,631 yards in 15 games and added 15 touchdowns, third-best in the league and the most by a Cowboys
FRISCO, Texas -- With no game to cover last week, the staff of DallasCowboys.com had some extra time on its hands. During the down time, they decided to rank the best 16 touchdowns of the Cowboys' 13-3 regular season – a score for every game of the year. Before we turn our attention to the looming
Aaron Rodgers can be forgiven for using Roger Staubach's catchphrase because, A) Staubach didn't patent it and B) younger-generation NFL fans probably think Rodgers is the best of all time when it comes to Hail Marys. On Dec. 3, 2015, in a regular-season game at Detroit, Rodgers and Packers tight
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|7
|9
|0
|.438