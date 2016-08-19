Dallas Cowboys

1st NFC East
 | 13-3
  • Passing Yards
    219.1 PYPG
  • Rushing Yards
    145.4 RYPG
  • Total Yards Per Game
    364.5 YPG
  • Latest CBS mock draft has Cowboys addressing need for pass rushers
    SportsDay1 hour ago

    Latest CBS mock draft has Cowboys addressing need for pass rushers

    Mock drafts rarely agree on anything, but if there is one thing that everyone agrees on when it comes to the Cowboys is that they need to draft a pass rushing threat in the first round of April's NFL Draft. CBS Sports' latest mock draft has the Cowboys addressing that exact need, taking Auburn

  • The Cheat Sheet2 hours ago

    10 NFL Players With the Highest-Selling Jerseys in 2016

    Retail sales is a good way to gauge an individual NFL player's popularity. Here's a look at the 10 players who have the highest-selling jerseys in 2016.

  • LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott is at a club in Las Vegas dancing with no shirt
    CBS Sports3 hours ago

    LOOK: Ezekiel Elliott is at a club in Las Vegas dancing with no shirt

    Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott might be rookies, but it looks like they've already learned the most important thing there is to know about the NFL: If you want to get over a playoff loss, you fly to Vegas. The two Cowboys players took over the town on Friday, just five days after their wild 34-