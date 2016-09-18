Sportscaster discusses Super Bowl 51 and Tom Brady on 'The O'Reilly Factor'
Four-time Super Bowl champion Adam Vinatieri believes Tom Brady could play for another 10 years
HOUSTON -- Generally speaking, Super Bowl pregame interviews aren't a great source of stimulating conversation. And yet every year, reporters gather 12-deep for this cliché fest. Fortunately, this year there was a rookie for New England with something novel to talk about: novels, like “Gone Girl.
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|14
|2
|0
|.875
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|5
|11
|0
|.313