New England Patriots

1st AFC East
 | 14-2
  • Passing Yards
    252.0 PYPG
  • Rushing Yards
    109.5 RYPG
  • Total Yards Per Game
    361.5 YPG
  • FOX News Videos1 hour ago

    Jim Gray enters the 'No Spin Zone'

    Sportscaster discusses Super Bowl 51 and Tom Brady on 'The O'Reilly Factor'

  • Omnisport Video2 hours ago

    Brady can play for 10 more years - Vinatieri

    Four-time Super Bowl champion Adam Vinatieri believes Tom Brady could play for another 10 years

  • Patriots wide receiver's proudest achievement
    CBS News3 hours ago

    Patriots wide receiver's proudest achievement

    HOUSTON -- Generally speaking, Super Bowl pregame interviews aren't a great source of stimulating conversation. And yet every year, reporters gather 12-deep for this cliché fest. Fortunately, this year there was a rookie for New England with something novel to talk about: novels, like “Gone Girl.