Vikings LB Eric Kendricks recaps a crazy season from Teddy Bridgewater's injury, their plane going off the runway, coach Mike Zimmer having eye surgery and missing the postseason despite starting 5-0.
Kevin Warren didn't plan on becoming the NFL's highest-ranking African-American in business operations. He merely heeded the sound, yet simple, advice of his late parents: Focus on being at your best each day. If Warren did that, they assured their youngest child, he would wind up in the right
Viking Update publisher Tim Yotter returned from the Senior Bowl with his thoughts and observations: Plenty of Minnesota Vikings connections The offensive line standouts Top potential at other positions of need And Star Tribune columnist Jim Souhan is headed to the Super Bowl, so we discuss: Covering
