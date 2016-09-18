New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and ESPN have settled a lawsuit over the network's disclosure of his medical records from a 2015 fireworks accident. ESPN announced the settlement on Friday, saying it believes that the network's reporting about the injury was newsworthy and appropriate
(Reuters) - List of the National Football League's Super Bowl champions. Feb. 7, 2016 - Denver 24, Carolina 10 Feb. 1, 2015 - New England 28, Seattle 24 Feb. 2, 2014 - Seattle 43, Denver 8 Feb. 3, 2013 - Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31 Feb. 5, 2012 - New York Giants 21, New England 17 Feb. 6, 2011
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't the only athletic showman in the family, as his cousin Terron Beckham recently had a tryout with WWE. This is not the first time Beckham has generated buzz for his athletic prowess, though WWE could be a better fit for his particular set of skills
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|7
|9
|0
|.438