New York Giants

2nd NFC East
 | 11-5
  • Passing Yards
    231.8 PYPG
  • Rushing Yards
    78.2 RYPG
  • Total Yards Per Game
    309.9 YPG
  • giants.com2 hours ago

    Top 5 Takeaways of 2016

    In Giants.com's "Top 5" series, we rank the best games, plays and moments from the 2016 season. Here are the Top 5 Takeaways of 2016: LANDON CALLING Opponent: Los Angeles Rams Date: October 23, 2016 (Week 7) Location: Twickenham Stadium, England Situation: Second-and-5 at Rams 30, 7:10

  • The Cheat Sheet3 hours ago

    10 Worst NFL Helmet Redesigns

    Sometimes change is a good thing. However, when it comes to these 10 NFL helmet redesigns, that's unfortunately not the case.

  • What does future hold for Beckham, Rodgers-Cromartie?
    ESPN.com

    What does future hold for Beckham, Rodgers-Cromartie?

    It is the offseason. There are no New York Giants games to look forward to this week or next, or anytime over the next seven months. That doesn't mean it's time to hibernate until the summer. NFL teams never sleep. The concentration now turns off the field. There is the Senior Bowl, scouting