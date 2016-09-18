The Giants have already clinched a playoff spot, but players are ready to compete against the Redskins in the season finale.
Giants.com's John Schmeelk takes a frame-by-frame look at a key play from the 2016 season: With the Giants already in the playoffs, we thought it would make sense to look at what we think is the biggest play of the Giants' season and break it down. The Situation: When the Giants played the Ravens
Giants.com ranks the Top 10 Plays of 2016: As 2016 draws to a close, Giants.com looks back at the top plays and best moments from the past year: 10. DRC Red Zone Pick Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie halts Rams drive 9. Rookie Wows Home Crowd Sterling Shepard 23-yard TD pass vs. Redskins 8. Special Teams
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|6
|9
|0
|.400