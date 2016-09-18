Several key members of the New York Giants organization and commissioner Roger Goodell received a letter this week from NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent praising the professionalism of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the week of the Pro Bowl, multiple sources told ESPN. Beckham was
Giants Insider: RB Rashad Jennings RB Rashad Jennings reflects on making the playoffs for the first time in his career
1. In 2012, it was Davonte Neal. He skipped his Feb. 21 announcement at an elementary school, only to return hours later to apologize to the kids who'd missed class time and sign with Notre Dame. It was a silly signing. The school's principal was nearly reduced to breaking out hand puppets to
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|7
|9
|0
|.438