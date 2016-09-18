With the Super Bowl teams set, it's time to reflect on the year that was and recognize the fantastic play from the 2016 NFL season, rewarding the achievement of players that put it all on the line every week. These awards are given to the outstanding NFL performer in each category throughout the
Janoris Jenkins mic'd up at Pro Bowl practice Get an exclusive look at Pro Bowl practice through the eye of CB Janoris Jenkins
On Jan. 25, 1987, the New York Giants captured their first Super Bowl title when they beat the Denver Broncos, 39-20, in Super Bowl XXI at Rose Bowl Stadium. The Giants owned a 14-2 record in the 1986 regular season, earning them a first round bye. After beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Division
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|7
|9
|0
|.438