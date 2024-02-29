When to expect Micah Hudson to return to Texas Tech football workouts

Highly touted Texas Tech football wide receiver signee Micah Hudson recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee that will keep him out of spring practice, a source told the Avalanche-Journal.

The source said Hudson is expected to be available again for summer workouts, including running, lifting weights and participating in 7-on-7. The injury he had repaired dated to his high-school career at Temple Lake Belton.

Hudson, listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds, is the No. 16 prospect in the country and No. 4 in the state on the 247Sports composite index of recruiting-service rankings for the 2024 recruiting class. That puts him among Texas Tech's highest-ranked recruits all-time.

"He's one of those guys I'll be shocked if he's not an instant contributor," Tech coach Joey McGuire said on signing day. "We're expecting him to play as a freshman. I don't think you'll ever hear me say we're going to redshirt Micah Hudson. I think from day one, from the time that he's here, he will have a presence on this football team."

It attracted Red Raiders fans' attention when Hudson was seen at the Tech-Texas basketball game Tuesday night with his left leg in a brace. He signed with Tech in December and started school in January.

