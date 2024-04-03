Texas Tech football's Behren Morton to miss rest of spring practice rehabbing injury

Quarterback Behren Morton will sit out the rest of the Texas Tech football team's spring practices, continuing rehabilitation on the right shoulder injury he played through for much of the 2023 season.

Morton suffered a grade-3 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during the Red Raiders' Big 12 opener Sept. 23 at West Virginia. He kept playing and finished the season with 1,757 yards and 15 touchdowns passing and eight interceptions. He was named most outstanding offensive player of the Independence Bowl, a 34-14 Tech victory over California.

Tech announced Morton's ceasing participation in spring practice on Tuesday, just before the Red Raiders' eighth of their allotted 15 sessions. The announcement said Morton was a full participant in the first six practices, most recently on Friday, and then wasn't involved Monday in the seventh session of spring ball.

"First and foremost, if we were to play a game today, Behren Morton would be our starting quarterback," Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "This decision was made in the best interest of Behren’s health going into next season. Behren will resume full football activities later this summer."

Behren Morton warming up for the Independence Bowl football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Shreveport, La.

