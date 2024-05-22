Report: Warriors showing early free-agent interest in Beasley originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

After missing the NBA playoffs for just the third time in 12 seasons, the Warriors will keep busy this offseason to try and get back to postseason contention.

Addressing roster needs is primary, and much of that will include what Golden State decides to do with its beloved sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who will become a free agent in July. Speculation surrounding Thompson and his future in the Bay will continue all summer, and so will rumors surrounding other soon-to-be NBA free agents.

The latest player tied to the Warriors is veteran sharpshooter Malik Beasley, who is "attracting early interest" from Golden State, The Athletic's Kelly Iko reported Tuesday, citing league sources.

Beasley, 27, also is drawing interest from the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic, Iko added.

The eight-year NBA vet spent last season with the Milwaukee Bucks after previous stints with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers.

Last season with Milwaukee, Beasley averaged 11.3 points on 44.3-percent shooting from the field and 41.3 percent from 3-point range, along with 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.6 minutes.

Beasely is a career 38.5 percent 3-point shooter, and in Milwaukee's short-lived playoff run this season, averaged 8.8 points on 51.2-percent shooting from the field and 44.0 percent from deep in 21.8 minutes through six games of the Bucks' first-round playoff series loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Regardless of the Thompson outcome in Golden State, Beasley certainly would provide reliable shooting depth to a team whose shooters not named Steph Curry were inconsistent over the course of an up-and-down 2023-24 season.

