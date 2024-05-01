Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica stands in the stadium before the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and 1. FC Union Berlin at WWK-Arena. Report: Union and coach Bjelica to part ways in summer. Tom Weller/dpa

Union Berlin and coach Nenad Bjelica are to part ways in summer, according to the Kicker sports magazine.

The Croatian took over from club icon Urs Fischer in November and led Union out of the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

However, with three games left this season and after just one win from the last nine games, the Berlin club is once again under serious threat of relegation.

Union didn't want to comment on the report when asked by dpa on Wednesday.

According to Kicker, Union were even considering parting ways with Bjelica ahead of Sunday's clash with direct relegation rivals VfL Bochum. However, the club still wants to tackle the fight for relegation together.

Union are currently in 14th, two points above the relegation places.