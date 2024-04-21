Report: Nets to hire Steve Hetzel as assistant coach

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of an important offseason for them as they look to improve the team in multiple ways this summer. With the goal of getting back to the playoffs, Brooklyn appears to be moving forward with the formation of its coaching staff now that Jordi Fernandez is officially available.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Sunday that the Nets will be hiring Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Steve Hetzel to Fernandez’s coaching staff. Hetzel has been spent the past three seasons as a member of Chauncey Billups’ staff with the Trail Blazers in which the team went a combined 81-165.

Hetzel began his NBA career in the 2005-06 season as an assistant video coordinator for the San Antonio Spurs before becoming the video coordinator for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2006 to 2009. After his time in Cleveland, Hetzel became a player development coach with the Detroit Pistons from 2009 to 2013.

Following his time with the Pistons, Hetzel was the head coach of the G League’s Canton Charge during the 2013-14 season, leading the team to a 28-22 record during that campaign. From there, Hetzel served as a member of Steve Clifford’s coaching staff with the Charlotte Hornets (2014-18) and the Orlando Magic (2018-21).

With the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Hetzel served as a member of Billups’ coaching staff, including when he served as the head coach of Portland’s Summer League team that he led to a championship that summer. Fernandez is already beginning the process of shaping his coaching staff so a formal announcement of him being named head coach for Brooklyn should be expected soon.

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire