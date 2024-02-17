Report: Kansas football to lose offensive line coach Scott Fuchs to NFL’s Tennessee Titans

LAWRENCE — It appears Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold will have to make another assistant coach hire this offseason.

According to a report from FootballScoop, the Jayhawks’ offensive line coach — Scott Fuchs — is making the jump from college football to professional football. Fuchs, the report states, will become an offensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans. And that would mean there will be three new on-field assistant coaches at KU in 2024, with two others taking positions at other college programs.

Fuchs had been at Kansas for all three of Leipold’s first three seasons in charge of the program. He was one of the assistant coaches Leipold brought over from Buffalo, ahead of the 2021 campaign. His part in the development of the Jayhawks’ offensive line, which has included standouts in past seasons such as Earl Bostick Jr., Dominick Puni and more, has helped the program to back-to-back bowl appearances — and one bowl victory — for the first time in more than a decade.

Whoever takes Fuchs’ place as offensive line coach will have some returning pieces to work with, but also a necessity to form a new starting group. Bryce Cabeldue and Michael Ford Jr. are back, but Puni and Mike Novitsky saw their college careers end and Ar’maj Reed-Adams transferred to Texas A&M. It’s an opportunity continue the group’s upward trajectory.

Kansas football offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) talks with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs during a 2023 practice.

