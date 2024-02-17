How to watch Kansas basketball play its Big 12 Conference road game against Oklahoma

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s 2023-24 season continues Saturday with a Big 12 Conference road game against Oklahoma.

The No. 7 Jayhawks (19-6, 7-5 in Big 12) are coming in after a loss on the road against Texas Tech. The tied-for-No. 21 Sooners (18-7, 6-6 in Big 12) are coming in after a loss on the road against No. 13 Baylor. Earlier this season, Kansas beat Oklahoma inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Here’s what fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball play against Oklahoma

When: 3 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Feb. 17

Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Kansas basketball forward KJ Adams, Jr. (24) looks to pass the ball during a Feb. 12, 2024 game at Texas Tech inside United Supermarkets Arena.

