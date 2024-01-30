Report: Dave Canales, Dan Morgan expected to attend Senior Bowl practices

There’s no honeymoon phase for Dave Canales, Dan Morgan and the Carolina Panthers.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the organization’s new head coach and new president of football operations/general manager are expected to attend this week’s Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, Ala. Both men were hired into their positions just last week.

Practices for this year’s event begin on Tuesday and will run through Thursday. The National Team, for each of the three days, will hold their practices from 9:30 a.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET with the American Team following up from 12:00 p.m. ET to 2:00 p.m. ET.

As opposed to previous years, 2024’s Senior Bowl is open to all underclassmen—not just select juniors who can meet graduation requirements. That, obviously, could give Canales and Morgan a chance to dive into more prospects during their evaluations for the upcoming draft.

The game is set to take place on Saturday with a kickoff time of 1:00 p.m. ET.

