Report: Bayern's Hoeneß stands by criticism of coach Tuchel

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has stood by his criticism of outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel despite the manager reacting angrily to the barbs and questioning why they had come before a big Champions League semi-final.

Bayern host Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday, with Tuchel incensed and saying it was "miles away" from the truth after Hoeneß hinted the coach would rather buy new players than training up young prospects.

Kicker on Monday said Hoeneß had told the magazine that he is sticking to his comments but that the media reaction had been overblown.

The 72-year-old also said he is "determined to make my opinion clearer again" in the future if he is not happy about the running of his club.

Tuchel is leaving at the end of the season after surrendering the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Former Bayern star Lothar Matthäus is surprised by Hoeneß - who no longer has an executive role at Bayern - speaking out now.

"There was a lot of unrest this year, but for Uli to say that four or five days before the game against Real Madrid, before the most important phase of the season at Bayern Munich is odd," Matthäus told an event with sponsor Interwetten.

"I don't know if it was intentional on his part. Uli likes to blow up from time to time."