Report: 49ers agree to terms with DE Yetur Gross-Matos

The 49ers couldn't come to terms on an adjusted contract for Arik Armstead, so he will leave as a free agent. They also are expected to lose Chase Young.

They reached agreement with Leonard Floyd earlier Monday. They now have comes to terms with free agent defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos on a two-year, $18 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Gross-Matos, 26, had a career-high 4.5 sacks last season, while also making 10 quarterback hits and 36 tackles. He missed five games with a hamstring injury.

The Panthers made Gross-Matos a second-round pick in 2020, and he spent his first four seasons there.

In his career, Gross-Matos has totaled 142 tackles, 13 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.