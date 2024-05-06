'Reliable striker could make huge difference' - McNulty

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Vijay asked: Arsenal missed out on the league last season due to a poor run of form. If they miss out again this year, is it just sheer bad luck due to Manchester City's strength? In what areas do you think they should improve next year to win the league next season?

Phil answered: If Arsenal miss out this year it will be because you have to be pretty much perfect to be above Manchester City, as they discovered last season and Liverpool have discovered before them.

They had that slip at home to Aston Villa, which may yet prove decisive. And yes, City's squad strength is also a factor.

Don't rule them out yet, though. They are still right in it.

I think they have shown great improvement this season, with so many top-class individual campaigns from players like Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

If there was one area they really need to improve, I still think they need a high-class, reliable central striker. That could make a huge difference.