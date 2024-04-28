Relegation-threatened Gladbach and Union play out goalless draw

Moenchengladbach's Robin Hack (R) and Berlin's Josip Juranovic battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Monchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin at Stadion im Borussia-Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Relegation-threatened Bundesliga sides Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin played out a goalless draw on Sunday as both teams won't be happy with the shared point.

Union were the ones closer to a potential winner, with their best chance in the 25th minute when Kevin Volland hit the crossbar. They could have also scored 10 minutes later, but Brenden Aaronson's shot was nicely saved by Mortiz Nicolas.

Nicolas made a big save in the 51st to again deny Aaronson, this time from distance and after Gladbach gave the ball away in midfield with a sloppy pass.

Gladbach had a huge chance to score in the last minute, but Marvin Friedrich's header from a corner was saved by Frederik Ronnow.

Gladbach are 13th with five points separating them from the drop zone. Union are one position behind and three points above the danger.

Later on Sunday, Darmstadt can be relegated to the second division if they lose to Heidenheim, while Mainz and Cologne, both currently in the drop zone, are also playing for their survival in the league.

Moenchengladbach's Nathan Ngoumou (R) and Berlin's Rani Khedira battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Monchengladbach and 1. FC Union Berlin at Stadion im Borussia-Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa