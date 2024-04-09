Reds outfielder Spencer Steer named NL Player of the Week

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Spencer Steer has been honored for last week’s play to start the 2024 season.

He was named National League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball.

Steer batted .409 with three home runs, nine RBIs, scored five runs, and three walks, and had a double and triple last week.

He hit a three-run homer to tie the game against the Washington Nationals on March 31 and followed up that with a 10th-inning grand slam at Philadelphia.

Steer put the Reds ahead for good in the eighth against the New York Mets on Saturday with a three-run shot.

He is currently tied for third in the majors with five extra-base hits.

Steer drove in two runs Monday night in the Reds’ 10-8 victory over Milwaukee at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati is 6-4 to start the season and will host the Brewers tonight at 6:40 p.m.