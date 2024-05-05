Rays considering their next move with Taj Bradley

ST. PETERSBURG — Taj Bradley likely will make his next start in the big leagues.

The Rays right-hander was good again in his second rehab start, and manager Kevin Cash said before Saturday night’s win over the Mets that he will be back soon.

“He was really good. I talked to him after the game. Nothing is official, but I think we’re going to put our heads together and try to pick a spot for him to get back up here soon,” Cash said.

Bradley, who strained a pectoral muscle during spring training, allowed one run on two hits over six innings for Triple-A Durham on Friday night. He walked two and struck out eight.

The 23-year-old Bradley has better stuff than he showed in his rookie season when he went 5-8 with a 5.93 ERA in 23 appearances, 21 starts. He struck out 129 in 104 and ⅔ innings.

The Rays’ current rotation is full. They have been using an opener regularly and effectively with lefty Tyler Alexander as the bulk reliever. Zach Eflin and Aaron Civale have struggled, with the latter unable to get out of the fifth inning during his last three starts.

Cash said that how they will fit Bradley back into the rotation will have to be part of the decision of when to bring him back.

“So those are part of the conversations that we still have yet to have,” Cash said. “But I do not think we will be running a six-man rotation.”

Siri is back

After serving Day 2 of his two-game suspension Friday night, Jose Siri was back in the Rays lineup Saturday night. Siri was suspended for exchanging punches with Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe on Tuesday night.

Siri maintained that he was just defending himself after Uribe took a slap at him and he wanted to just move on from the issue.

He was back in his usual centerfield spot with Jonny DeLuca, who played center Friday night, moved over to rightfield.

This is a combination the Rays see as improving their defense.

“He’s a guy that covers ground, gets good jumps. He’s got a strong arm,” Cash said of DeLuca. “But you know, like to think that’s a pretty good tandem out there when they’re both playing right between Siri and Jonny.”

Siri missed a sliding catch on the game’s first play Saturday, allowing the ball get away from him to put Mets leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo on second base. He went on to score and give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Siri, who homered in his last game — which contributed to the hostilities with the Brewers — went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Saturday night.

Miscellany

Harold Ramirez debuted glasses Friday night. The outfielder/DH has always worn contacts on the field but felt the glasses allowed him to see the ball better. He had three hits that night. “I am going to wear the glasses from now on,” Ramirez said. … While the Rays were happy to attribute their offensive breakout Friday night to the new City Connect jerseys, maybe the real reason was a mandatory team meeting before the game. The staff told players that despite the rough start, they still believed in them and were there to support them. Several players said the energy came from that meeting. … Richie Palacios had a reunion with former Arizona teammate and pitcher Adam Wainwright before the game Saturday. The former Cardinals great was at Tropicana Field as part of the Fox broadcast crew that televised the game. Wainwright also caught up with Mets outfielder Harrison Bader, another former Cardinal.

• • •

