Rays on 5-game winning streak after debuting new jerseys

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A good luck charm, or a coincidence?

The Tampa Bay Rays have won the past five games, all while wearing their brand-new jerseys.

Their City Connect uniforms debuted on Friday, and the team was only supposed to wear the jerseys for the three games against the Mets.

The Rays got permission to wear the jerseys on Monday, and after winning, they put them on again Tuesday night. And they haven’t lost a game since.

Randy Arozarena said the team will keep using the jerseys until the 162nd game. If so, this will lead the Rays to 143 wins and only 18 losses, if the streak continues.

The team faces the Chicago White Sox at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

