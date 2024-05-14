Ranking WNBA teams in order of their odds to win 2024 WNBA Finals

Odds are out for the 2024 WNBA Finals winner ahead of the start of the 2024 WNBA season. Leading the way early is a familiar contender.

The Las Vegas Aces, back-to-back WNBA champions in 2022 and 2023, are the early favorites to win this year's WNBA title. Led by A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas was the third franchise in history to put together consecutive titles in the women's pro basketball league. They'll get to work this year without veteran Candace Parker, who retired after the 2023 season.

Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty are not far behind in odds, and 2024 No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark will get to work with the Indiana Fever to try to help bring them their first title since 2012.

Here's the full list of 2024 WNBA Finals odds heading into opening games on Tuesday and Wednesday night, courtesy of BetMGM.

WNBA power rankings: Odds ahead of opening night

1. Las Vegas Aces (+100)

This league is the Aces' league until another team proves otherwise. Las Vegas set the WNBA record with 34 wins in 40 games last season and lost 16 games combined over the last two years. The Aces are led by Jackie Wilson, A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, the No. 1 overall picks in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Candace Parker was the team's only key departure, and Las Vegas will be looking to run it back for a third straight year in 2024.

2. New York Liberty (+225)

The Aces got tons of attention last year, and rightfully so, but the Liberty emerged as real contenders in 2023 after adding Breanna Stewart (who went on to win the WNBA MVP award), Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot last offseason. After those three joined 2020 first overall pick Sabrina Ionescu, the Liberty made a WNBA Finals run but fell short to Las Vegas in four games. Given the talent on the roster and success last year, New York is sure to continue giving the Aces a run for their money in 2024.

3. Seattle Storm (+1000)

Seattle had a tough 2023 season, finishing 11-29 in the first season after Sue Bird's retirement and the aforementioned departure of Breanna Stewart to New York in free agency. However, Jewell Loyd led the league in scoring last year (24.7 points per game), and the Storm brought in veteran producers Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in free agency. After a down year, Seattle can surely return to playoff contention this season.

4. Connecticut Sun (+1200)

The Sun finished second place in the Eastern Conference last year and made it to the semifinals before the Liberty bounced them out of the playoffs. This year, they return MVP runner-up Alyssa Thomas, Sixth Player of the Year runner-up DiJonai Carrington and their top scorers from 2023: DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, the latter of whom missed most of the season with an Achilles injury. With their top players back and healthy, the Sun are in position to make another deep run.

5. Indiana Fever (+2000)

Indiana was one of the worst teams in the WNBA last year, finishing with a 13-27 record and missing the playoffs. Then they won the 2024 WNBA Draft lottery and the right to draft Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark. Clark is one of the most highly touted prospects in WNBA history – if not the most highly touted – and will help carry the Fever to what will likely be a more successful season in 2024.

T-6. Dallas Wings (+3000)

T-6. Chicago Sky (+3000)

8. Phoenix Mercury (+4000)

9. Atlanta Dream (+5000)

T-10. Minnesota Lynx (+6000)

T-10. Los Angeles Sparks (+6000)

12. Washington Mystics (+8000)

