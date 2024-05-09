When does the WNBA season start? Regular season schedule and odds for first games

The 2024 WNBA season may be its biggest yet. With preseason games already underway, the hype has already become evident.

WNBA viewership has risen significantly in the last couple of years – both on TV and in-person – as coverage has increased. This year may provide an even bigger jump in viewership as some of the top college players that have helped draw more eyes to women's basketball – Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, in particular – advance to the pro level.

April's WNBA draft saw a more-than 300% increase in viewership from the 2023 WNBA Draft, which had already seen a 42% increase from 2022, according to The Athletic. In addition, preseason games are drawing sellout crowds, and several teams have already decided to move their games against Clark's Indiana Fever to bigger venues.

Now, the 2024 regular season is less than one week away. Here's everything to know.

Apr 15, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Angel Reese poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after she is selected with the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Sky n the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

BRITTNEY GRINER: WNBA star's book is raw recounting of fear, hopelessness while locked away in Russia

When does the WNBA regular season start?

The 2024 WNBA regular season begins Tuesday, May 14. Eight of the league's 12 teams will play a game on opening night. The remaining four play Wednesday, May 15.

WNBA opening night schedule 2024

All times Eastern.

Tuesday, May 14

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm, 10 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, May 15

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m.

WNBA NEWS: Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, Kiki Rice are stars of ESPN docuseries airing this weekend

WNBA: Odds, spread and lines for opening night 2024

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics

Spread: Liberty (-12.5)

Moneyline: Liberty (-1100); Mystics (+700)

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun

Spread: Sun (-5.5)

Moneyline: Sun (-250); Fever (+200)

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm

Spread: Storm (-10.5)

Moneyline: Storm (-600); Lynx (+425)

Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces

Spread: Aces (-13.5)

Moneyline: Aces (-1400); Mercury (+800)

Chicago Sky vs. Dallas Wings

Spread: Wings (-12.5)

Moneyline: Wings (-900); Sky (+600)

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Spread: Dream (-6.5)

Moneyline: Dream (-250); Sparks (+190)

WNBA BOLD PREDICTIONS: Caitlin Clark to the Olympics, Aces will win third title and more

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA: Schedule and odds for regular season opening night