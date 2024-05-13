Caitlin Clark back in action: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Tuesday

The Caitlin Clark era in the WNBA is about to begin, in earnest.

After completing a trial run of two preseason games with the Indiana Fever, the team that selected her No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark will be making her regular season debut Tuesday night in a game against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark played mostly well in the preseason, though she will need to limit turnovers. Still, fan engagement has continued to surge as more and more basketball fans take an interest in the former Iowa Hawkeye star.

Here's everything you need to know about Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut Tuesday night:

What time is Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun?

Date: Tuesday, May 14

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will travel to face the Connecticut Sun Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever play the Connecticut Sun Tuesday

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: ESPN+, Fubo

The Indiana Fever game against the Connecticut Sun will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPN+ and is also available for streaming on the Watch ESPN app. The game also is available for streaming on Fubo here (regional restrictions apply).

The game will also be available on demand on the WNBA’s League Pass upon its conclusion. Fans can get League Pass by downloading the WNBA app.

When do Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have their home opener?

Caitlin Clark and the Fever will play their home opener Thursday, May 16 against the New York Liberty.

How did Caitlin Clark play in the WNBA preseason?

In what was maybe the most anticipated preseason game in the 28-year history of the WNBA, Clark and the Fever played in Dallas against the Wings on May 3. Indiana dropped the game, 79-76, but Clark played well in her first-ever WNBA action.

She started the game and played 28 minutes, and finished 6 of 15 from the floor – including 5 of 13 from 3-point range – to score 21 points. She also added three rebounds, two assists and two steals, but committed five turnovers. She made all but one of her five free throw attempts.

As she did throughout her college career at Iowa, Clark flashed her ability to elude defenders in the perimeter with her dribbling and showed off her deep range.

In Indiana's second preseason game, Clark and the Fever beat the Atlanta Dream, 83-80. Clark played 32 minutes and went 4-of-12 from the field, including two-of-nine from 3-point range, to finish with 12 points. Similar to her first game, Clark committed a game-high six turnovers, but she added eight rebounds and six assists.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever WNBA game vs. Connecticut Sun