Aces star A'ja Wilson announces Nike contract for her own signature shoe

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is the latest athlete to get her own signature shoe, announcing the news Saturday as the two-time defending champions were preparing to play a preseason exhibition against the Puerto Rican national team.

Wilson joins New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu as WNBA players to have a Nike signature shoe in recent years. Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark reportedly signed a deal worth $28 million that would also include her own signature shoe with Nike.

"It's been incredible working with Nike toward a dream of having my collection, and it really is an honor to take this next step and become a Nike signature athlete," Wilson said in a statement. "From my logo to the look of the shoe and the pieces throughout the collection, we've worked to make sure every detail is perfectly tuned to my game and style."

Wilson's shoe will hit the market in 2025.

Aces star A'ja Wilson goes up for a shot against the Wings during Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA semifinals at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2023.

On Nike's website announcing the deal, it came with this message:

"You thought we'd sleep on an SEC champion, national champion, #1 draft pick, five-time All-Star, U.S. Olympic gold winner, WNBA Finals MVP, a statue-having, New York Times Best Seller, TIME 100 Most Influential People in 2014, two-time WNBA champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time WNBA MVP and the prettiest hooper on the internet? You thought. Of course, A'ja's got a shoe."

Wilson averaged 22.8 points and 9.5 rebounds last season for the Aces, who go for a three-peat when the regular season begins Tuesday against the Phoenix Mercury.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A'ja Wilson, WNBA star with Aces, announces Nike shoe deal