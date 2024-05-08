Rangers reacquire switch-hitting OF Robbie Grossman in a trade with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox's Robbie Grossman celebrates with teammates after scoring on an RBI double by Tommy Pham during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Chicago, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Texas Rangers reacquired switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade Wednesday with the Chicago White Sox.

Texas sent minor league right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa to Chicago. Grossman hit .238 with 10 homers and 49 RBIs in 115 games for the Rangers last season, when they won their first World Series title.

Grossman went to the White Sox on a minor league deal in free agency, and was called up a week into this season when outfielder and designated hitter Eloy Jiménez was placed on the 10-day injured list. Grossman hit .211 with no homers and four RBIs in 19 games, but batted .375 (6 for 16) with two doubles and four walks against left-handed pitchers — he hit. 309 with five homers in those situations for Texas last year.

Rangers rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford, a right-handed hitter, could be out a month after going on the injured list this week with a strained right hamstring.

Left-handed pitcher Kolton Ingram was designated for assignment by the Rangers to make room on their 40-man roster.

The Rangers announced the trade before a scheduled doubleheader Wednesday in Oakland. When Grossman reports to the club, they will have to make another move to add him to the active roster.

Grossman, a 12-year MLB veteran, has a career .243 batting average with 90 home runs and 419 RBI over 1,151 games with Houston (2013-15), Minnesota (2016-18), Oakland (2019-20), Detroit (2021-22), Texas and the White Sox.

Hoopii-Tuionetoa was 1-0 with a save while allowing only one unearned run in his 12 1/3 innings over his 10 relief appearances at Double-A Frisco this season. Ingram was acquired by the Rangers from the New York Mets in a waiver claim on April 24 and assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

