Rams sign all 8 rookies from their 2022 draft class

It’s been a busy Monday for Tony Pastoors and the other people that handle the financial side of things for the Los Angeles Rams. Besides agreeing on a reworked deal with Aaron Donald, the Rams have officially signed all eight rookies from the 2022 draft class.

In what most are calling the major Rams contract news of the day: LA has signed all 8 of their draft picks to their four-year rookie deals. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 6, 2022

The eight incoming rookies for the Rams are Logan Bruss, Decobie Durant, Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, Derion Kendrick, Daniel Hardy, Russ Yeast, and AJ Arcuri. With mandatory minicamp beginning this week, it’s a positive development for Los Angeles to have all of their rookies signed.

There weren’t any indications that the Rams would be unable to agree to deals with all of their rookies, so Monday’s news shouldn’t come as a surprise. Contract talks with rookies are likely easier for Los Angeles due to them not having any first or second-round picks, making it simpler to navigate salaries and bonuses.

Along with No. 99, the Rams will have all eight of their first-year players from the 2022 NFL draft present for minicamp this week.