Rain washes away tonight’s Chicago White Sox game vs. the Kansas City Royals

Tuesday’s Chicago White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Game 1 will begin at 1:10 p.m., with Game 2 beginning about 30 to 45 minutes after the opener ends.

Parking lots and gates will open at 12:10 p.m.

Jonathan Cannon, who was in line to make his major-league debut Tuesday, will start Game 1 for the Sox against Brady Singer. Erick Fedde is the Game 2 starter for the Sox, with Michael Wacha slated to pitch for the Royals.