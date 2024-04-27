Raiders select Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg at pick No. 148

The Las Vegas Raiders have made their fifth choice in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg at pick No. 148. The Raiders needed linebacker depth with Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo both entering the final year of their deals.

Eichenberg started 27 games in the Big Ten and was a second-team All-American selection in 2023 with 80 tackles. His athleticism is only okay, but he is a rugged linebacker who makes his money between the tackles.

Eichenberg will compete for the No. 3 linebacker job in 2024 and could eventually take over for Spillane in 2025. At this stage of the draft, this was an excellent value by Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire