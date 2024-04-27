2024 NFL Draft: Best available after Day 2, heading for Day 3

Day three of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. The Raiders took G/C Jackson Powers-Johnson at 44 and T DJ Glaze at 77. This leaves them with needs still at quarterback and cornerback most of all. With lesser needs at running back and wide receiver.

We are now 100 picks into the draft and the Raiders have their next pick at 112.

According to the consensus draft board, these are the best players available. Starting with the first 11 as the Raiders pick 12 players in:

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa St

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee

Brandon Dorlus, DI, Oregon

Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson

Austin Booker, ED, Kansas

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia

As it happens, the 12th player on the board is the next quarterback and the Raiders still desperately need one. Could this be when they pull the trigger and take Rattler? We shall see.

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

Javon Baker, WR, UCF

Cade Stover, TE, Ohio St

Theo Johnson, TE, Penn St

Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College

Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

Gabriel Murphy, ED, UCLA

Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida St

Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

Mohamed Kamara, ED, Colorado St

Mekhi Wingo, DI, LSU

Leonard Taylor III, DI, Miami

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame

DJ James, CB, Auburn

Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire