2024 NFL Draft: Best available after Day 2, heading for Day 3
Day three of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books. The Raiders took G/C Jackson Powers-Johnson at 44 and T DJ Glaze at 77. This leaves them with needs still at quarterback and cornerback most of all. With lesser needs at running back and wide receiver.
We are now 100 picks into the draft and the Raiders have their next pick at 112.
According to the consensus draft board, these are the best players available. Starting with the first 11 as the Raiders pick 12 players in:
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa St
Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
Brandon Dorlus, DI, Oregon
Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
Jeremiah Trotter Jr, LB, Clemson
Austin Booker, ED, Kansas
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia
As it happens, the 12th player on the board is the next quarterback and the Raiders still desperately need one. Could this be when they pull the trigger and take Rattler? We shall see.
Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina
Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
Javon Baker, WR, UCF
Cade Stover, TE, Ohio St
Theo Johnson, TE, Penn St
Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College
Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina
Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
Gabriel Murphy, ED, UCLA
Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida St
Brenden Rice, WR, USC
Malik Washington, WR, Virginia
Mohamed Kamara, ED, Colorado St
Mekhi Wingo, DI, LSU
Leonard Taylor III, DI, Miami
Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
DJ James, CB, Auburn
Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech