Raiders select CB Decamerion Richardson with the No. 112 pick

With the No. 112 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected CB Decamerion Richardson from Missouri. This is the first defensive player that the Raiders have drafted this year after three straight picks on the offensive side of the ball.

Richardson is a very long cornerback (6’2, 188 pounds) with 32 3/8″ arms and 4.34 speed. He has started 26 games in the SEC, recording 10 pass deflections. He did not record an interception during his college career, but he has the size and length to be an outside cornerback in the NFL.

