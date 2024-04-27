Raiders use Draft Day 2 to shore up right side of offensive line

Build from the trenches out. That’s a philosophy you hear a lot in today’s NFL. That means you focus on the offensive and defensive lines and go from there.

This process started in free agency. They re-signed center Andre James to make sure that wasn’t yet another position they needed to address this offseason. Then they turned to the other side of the ball, making DT Christian Wilkins their big free agent signing and bringing back John Jenkins and Adam Butler. Last month they brought in guard Cody Whitehair, who worked in Luke Getsy’s system in Chicago to help the line transition to a new offense.

Those moves were a great start, but still left the Raiders with two glaring needs — right guard and right tackle. And after taking tight end Brock Bowers at 13, they still had those holes to fill heading into day two.

Following Day two, GM Tom Telesco made it clear that was his intention coming into the day.

They went about filling those holes with both of their picks, grabbing Oregon’s Jackson-Powers Johnson in second round (44 overall) and Maryland’s DJ Glazer in the third (77 overall).

“We felt that as we build this team, it has to come from both sides of the ball, offensive and defensive line,” said Telesco. “That was my project when I originally arrived here. [Antonio Pierce] had the same job, which was perfect that we had the same vision. We’ve got some work to do, we know that. It’s not a total rebuild, but it really has to start on the offensive line and defensive line.”

Both Powers-Johnson and Glaze played multiple positions over their college careers. And neither will be playing the position where they most recently lined up.

Jackson was the best center in the country while Glaze made third team All Big Ten at left tackle. But before that JPJ lined up at right guard while Glaze played at right tackle. Those positions respectively are where each will call home for now.

“He’ll play guard for us,” Telesco said of Powers-Johnson. Another young kid, 21 years old, still a lot of growth in his game. But he’s big, he’s tough, plays a Raiders style of football.”

Jackson says the transition from center back to right guard will be “seamless.”

And while Telesco values Glaze’s versatility, the Raiders will need him to compete on the right side of the line right away.

“We see him more as a right tackle,” Telesco said of Glaze. “Big frame, long arms, really productive college player. He blocked the guy in front of him really consistently.”

Both players put good work on tape from their college days. But it was the Senior Bowl that was the clincher for Telesco that each could be the answer for the right side of the Raiders offensive line.

“It was nice that they put him at guard a little bit at the Senior Bowl even though he played it some at Oregon,” Telesco said of Powers-Johnson.

As for Glaze, it was more about seeing him face pro prospects to see how he held up. Something he called a “confirmation” of what the Raiders saw on tape from him.

While Powers-Johnson was the consensus big board top prospect at any position, he also happened to come at a position of need. Glaze, on the other hand, was positioned in the rankings as a fourth round pick, but Glaze said over conference call that he was told he very well could have a team take him in round three. That team was the Raiders. And he became the final piece to the puzzle the Raiders were putting together in the trenches.

