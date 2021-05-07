Raiders picked for regression in Touchdown Wire post-draft power rankings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Anything other than a playoff run this season will be unacceptable for the Raiders. After they took a step back in Gruden’s first season, going from a 6-10 team, one year removed from the playoffs, to a 4-12 team, they have seen improvement in the two years since.

Last season’s improvement was only incremental, going from 7-9 in 2019 to 8-8 in 2020. With the team fading down the stretch in both seasons. But many fans are clinging to the hopes that progress will continue and lead to a winning record and a playoff push for the first time since 2016.

Those outside of the Raiders’ fanbase may have other ideas. The folks over at Touchdown Wire, put together their post-draft power rankings today and they paint a stark picture as to where the Raiders stand in relation to the rest of the league.

The Raiders land at 30th in their rankings, ahead of only the mess that is the Houston Texans and the rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Welp. The Raiders, who have a radically different concept of player value compared to most other organizations, traded away most of their offensive line in the offseason, and put line coach Tom Cable in charge of the front-five rebuild. Those who call the Seahawks their team can tell you how that generally works out in a personnel sense. Cable was behind the selection of Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick, which could be generously described as a bit of a reach.

Jon Gruden discovered that it’s better to be lucky than good when TCU safety Trevon Moehrig fell to the Raiders in the second round, and Moehrig fills desperate needs in the secondary as a multi-position defender with the potential to become a deep-third eraser. Given the blowup of the line and the reaches in this draft (EDGE Malcolm Koonce and safety/’backer Divine Deablo stand out in that regard), and it’s tough to see the 8-8 Raiders avoiding some manner of regression.”

From 8-8 to the third-worst team in the NFL would certainly be a regression. That puts them right back where they started in Gruden’s first season back on the job in 2018.

The concern is understandable. When you go from one of the best overall lines in football to having questions at four of the five positions, that’s going to lead to some concern.

Where the Raiders used to put a strong emphasis on the blocking up front, now the best Mike Mayock can say is that the Raiders got younger and in some instances more athletic (that would be over Trent Brown, which isn’t difficult considering he was constantly out of shape).

Left tackle Kolton Miller is the lone bright spot on the offensive line, signing a big extension this offseason. Otherwise, Pro Bowl Rodney Hudson is replaced by former undrafted Andre James, right guard Gabe Jackson is replaced by utility offensive lineman Denzelle Good, right tackle Trent Brown is replaced by top pick Alex Leatherwood, and at left guard 37-year-old, Richie Incognito is replaced by 38-year-old Richie Incognito.

The Raiders are hoping that by shifting their focus to the defense for the first time in Gruden’s tenure they can offset any potential issues along the line. Switching out defensive coordinator Paul Guenther for Gus Bradley also figuring to factor in.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.

Recommended Stories

  • DeVante’ Jones: ‘I Feel Like We’ll Be The Best Team In The Country’

    Some fans and analysts scoffed a bit when Mike Smith talked about championship aspirations after joining U-M last year.

  • Frank Reich: I don’t think drafting another player sent Carson Wentz in a tailspin

    After the 2020 season, it was clear quarterback Carson Wentz needed a fresh start. He got one when Indianapolis agreed to trade for him in February, reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator, Colts head coach Frank Reich. That Wentz was even available would have likely been a shock a year ago at this time, [more]

  • Half of Moms Want This One Thing for Mother's Day, New Survey Says

    With Mother's Day right around the corner—it's May 9 for you procrastinators out there—you may be desperate to find a gift for the mother figure in your life. Sure, you could go with classic Mother's Day presents like a bouquet flowers or a cozy robe. Or you could find a gift that's suited specifically for your mom, like a gift certificate to her favorite workout class or a bag she's had her eye on. But if you're struggling to figure out what to give this year, you have about a 50 percent chance of getting it right with one present in particular. According to a recent survey, the gift nearly half of moms want for Mother's Day won't cost you a thing. To see what it is, read on, and for sweet messages to include in a card, check out 25 Mother's Day Messages That Will Warm Her Heart. Nearly half of moms want an uninterrupted night of sleep for Mother's Day. For an easy gift that's guaranteed to make your mom smile, give her a good night's sleep. According to an April 29 survey commissioned by Mattress Firm and conducted by OnePoll, 43 percent of mothers said the best gift they could receive for Mother's Day would be a night of uninterrupted sleep.So let your mom hit the hay early, be sure to keep the house quiet all evening, and take care of any morning tasks she usually does so that she can sleep in.Or maybe let her stay there all day—the survey found that four in 10 moms just want to stay in bed for the full length of Mother's Day. If that sounds like the mom in your life, cancel the brunch reservations, call off any visitors, and bring her breakfast and her favorite magazine in bed.And if you need more inspiration, check out 30 Mother's Day Ideas Better Than Any Store-Bought Gift. Moms have been getting less sleep during the pandemic. Many people's sleep schedules have suffered as a result of the COVID pandemic, moms especially. About 60 percent of mothers said they had to adjust to a new sleep schedule over the last year, and 70 percent said they had to take on multiple roles during the pandemic, including that of nanny, teacher, and housekeeper.Almost two-thirds of moms agree that being a mother has become more stressful over the past year, and the majority of moms felt like they would be a better parent if they were more well-rested.And if you want to give her a card she won't forget this year, check out 11 Homemade Mother's Day Card Ideas for Kids. Remote learning is keeping moms up at night. There are a handful of things that keep mothers up at night, the most common of which was remote learning, according to the survey. Almost 60 percent of moms also agreed that working from home contributed to their lack of sleep, and 53 percent said the pandemic was to blame.Not having childcare was another significant stressor that accounted for 38 percent of moms' sleepless nights, and 32 percent said general stress prevented them from getting enough shut-eye.For more interesting information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. And of course, mothers of infants are sleeping the least. The moment a child is born, their parents have to wave goodbye to peaceful nights for a while. According to the survey, mothers of newborns said they get an average of four hours of sleep per night and get up about four times a night to care for the baby."Most infants need between 12 and 18 hours of sleep with three or more naps in between, which is a lot of work for a new parent," Sujay Kansagra, MD, Mattress Firm's sleep health expert, said in a statement ."Truthfully, no child sleeps through the night—and when your child isn't sleeping, parents aren't either."The survey reported that mothers in the U.S. aren't likely to see a decent night of sleep until their child is at least four years old.And for more on what could be getting in the way of your shut eye, know that If You Can't Fall Asleep, This One Food Could Be to Blame, Experts Say.

  • ‘I cannot believe that was my leg’: Chris Weidman details instant reaction to horrific UFC 261 injury

    The shock and disbelief of what happened at UFC 261 still remains for Chris Weidman.

  • NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks edge Nets

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points Sunday afternoon and outdueled Kevin Durant as the host Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets, 117-114. Antetokounmpo, who missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls with an ankle injury, delivered the dunk that put the Bucks ahead for good with 7:57 left. The 49 points were the third-most of his career and his most since he scored 50 points against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25, 2019.

  • Oscar De La Hoya on Canelo: “You don’t bite the hand that feeds you”

    Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.

  • Soccer-United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet

    It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Three months later, Glazer's Premier League soccer team, Manchester United, had to call off their match against rivals Liverpool following violent protests against the American's ownership of the club.

  • Nate Diaz-Leon Edwards bout moved to June 12 after Diaz suffers injury

    An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.

  • Bill Belichick's rookie QB track record says Mac Jones is in for a wait

    Bill Belichick isn't known for putting trust in rookie quarterbacks. Could Mac Jones break that trend, or is the No. 15 pick in for a bench stint?

  • WTA roundup: Ashleigh Barty needs 3 sets to advance in Madrid

    Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.

  • Domantas Sabonis with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) with a buzzer beater vs the Atlanta Hawks, 05/06/2021

  • Davis Bertans with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors

    Davis Bertans (Washington Wizards) with a deep 3 vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/06/2021

  • Neil Magny: There will be no asterisks on my wins when I beat Geoff Neal at UFC on ESPN 24

    Neil Magny knows with a win over Geoff Neal, people will no longer question his resume.

  • Damian Lillard weighs in on Steph Curry, all-time NBA point guards

    Damian Lillard discusses the best point guards in NBA history.

  • Source: Warriors to sign Jordan Bell, convert JTA's contract

    JTA reportedly is getting a standard NBA deal and the Warriors will bring back Jordan Bell.

  • Zverev beats Nadal in in Madrid Open quarters

    Alexander Zverev ended his winless streak on clay against Rafael Nadal, keeping the Spaniard from winning a sixth Madrid Open.

  • Frank Vogel: Injured LeBron James not attending Lakers games isn’t due to medical reason

    Vogel said, "He's just not here. He was with us at shootaround this morning."

  • UFC on ESPN 24 video: Ryan Benoit held upright on scale for scary weigh-in; fight canceled

    Ryan Benoit's weigh-in for UFC on ESPN 24 was both frightening and unsuccessful as he came in three pounds over.

  • Is Aaron Rodgers laying the foundation to return to the Packers?

    It’s still unknown what Aaron Rodgers wants from the Packers because he still hasn’t said what he wants publicly. Indeed, he hasn’t said anything about the current situation publicly. There’s nevertheless reason to believe that Rodgers — who is sufficiently brilliant to be presumed to have a plan — has been using other ways to [more]

  • Patriots' Devin McCourty reacts to brother Jason joining Dolphins

    New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was feeling a certain type of way after watching his brother, Jason McCourty, reportedly sign with the rival Miami Dolphins.