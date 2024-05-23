Raiders DT Christian Wilkins addition named top move of the offseason

The Raiders have made several big moves this offseason, including signing Gardner Minshew and selecting Brock Bowers at No. 13. They’ve reshaped their offensive line and added depth and youth to the unit.

But what was the best singular move of the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders? In a recent article by Mike Sando of The Athletic, he wrote about his favorite moves of the offseason.

That included the signing of Christian Wilkins to beef up the pass rush for the Raiders. Here is what he had to say about the former first-round pick from Clemson:

Christian Wilkins was expensive, but at least the Raiders did not have to trade for him, the way Carolina had to trade for Brian Burns. Wilkins is an outstanding player whose skill set should fit well in Las Vegas partly because the Raiders’ defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, was with Wilkins in Miami. This was a high-odds acquisition at a premium position.

It’s been a long time since the Raiders have had a defensive tackle of Wilkins’ caliber. And now that they can pair him with Maxx Crosby, this move is even better.

The Raiders showed a lot of promise on defense last year and the hope is that the unit can take another step this season. Adding a dominant defensive tackle like Christian Wilkins should raise the ceiling of this defense.

