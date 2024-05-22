Raiders OL Thayer Munford ‘entrenched’ as starting right tackle during OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders made the decision not to retain starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor this offseason after another really good season. Instead, they wanted to get younger on the offensive line with new OC Luke Getsy.

That means the Raiders are now relying on Thayer Munford, a former seventh-round pick, to be their newest right tackle. So far, it appears that it’s essentially a lock that he’ll win that job.

According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Munford has been the starting right tackle during OTAs this week. And there really hasn’t been much competition for that spot. Here is what he had to say about the right tackle job going into the season:

Thayer Munford is entrenched as the starting right tackle. He didn’t leave the starting lineup during practice, which shouldn’t be shocking considering his only real competition on the roster is rookie DJ Glaze. While Munford has made several starts at left tackle and right tackle during his first two years in the league, he has never been a full-time starter. He once struggled with his confidence, but that’s no longer the case. He believes he’s fully capable of being the long-term answer at right tackle.

If Munford can lock down the right tackle job and prove to be an upgrade from Eluemunor, the Raiders have a real chance to improve their offensive line in one offseason. It helps that Munford was able to get some valuable playing time under his belt over the last two seasons and now it appears he is ready to take the next step to being a full-time starter.

