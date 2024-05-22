Raiders OL Dylan Parham practicing at right guard during OTAs

One of the first tasks for new head coach Antonio Pierce was to improve the offensive line. While the unit wasn’t bad last year, they weren’t able to consistently run the ball, which was a major issue against better opponents.

This offseason, the Raiders used a second and third-round pick on the offensive line, selecting Jackson Powers-Johnson and Demar Glaze. They also signed multiple veteran offensive linemen, including Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat, who both have experience at guard.

But one of the most surprising notes from OTAs is that Dylan Parham has practiced primarily at right guard. Parham has started every game over the last two seasons at left guard, so this is a noticeable switch. Here is what Tashan Reed of The Athletic had to say about the switch:

There’s shuffling at the guard position. Dylan Parham started most of the past two seasons at left guard but lined up at right guard for most of practice. Rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson and Cody Whitehair rotated at left guard. Parham has played right guard before, but building chemistry with Munford is something new.

Typically, the left guard spot is reserved for a bigger and more powerful player. That’s why it wouldn’t be a surprise for Powers-Johnson to eventually take over that spot. But how would Parham fit at right guard? That remains to be seen, but he is significantly bigger than Parham and would give the Raiders more power on the left side of their offensive line.

It’s clear the Raiders are trying to find creative ways to get their five best offensive linemen on the field at one time. But that also means a few talented players could end up on the bench to start the season, including Parham. It will be fascinating to watch this offensive line battle continue throughout the summer.

